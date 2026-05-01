Lidl’s famous kamado grill is back – and it’s a brilliant alternative to the Big Green Egg

Lidl Ceramic Kamado Grill : £249 at lidl.co.uk These are now officially available to click, reserve, and collect using the Lidl app. You can take your chances by looking in store, but this is the best way to secure yourself a grill, especially if last year's sell-out success is anything to go by.

The ultimate garden status symbol is, of course, the barbecue. And for anyone serious about outdoor hosting, it’s a true garden essential. While most kamado-style grills will set you back well over £1,000, Lidl has just launched a version that looks (and cooks) like models costing up to £2,000, but for just £249. As ever, the middle aisle is serving an affordable way to elevate your al fresco set-up.

You’ll recognise the distinctive “kamado” design from cult favourites like the Big Green Egg. Loved for their versatility, these grills can handle everything doing a low-and-slow cook of tender, fall-off-the-bone meats through to high-heat steak searing and veg charring. Their style and versatility has secured them a space in many homes as an outdoor dining essential, and exactly why Lidl’s version is set to cause a stir.

Better still, there’s no long lead time to contend with. The Lidl Ceramic Kamado Grill is landing in stores as part of the middle aisle, and savvy shoppers can secure theirs even faster via the Lidl app. If you’re planning to upgrade your garden for summer, this could be the centrepiece that transforms your garden into the ultimate outdoor hosting hub.

Lidl Ceramic Kamado Grill Launch

(Image credit: Lidl)

Specifications (Image credit: Lidl) Stainless steel grill grate with a diameter of 40cm.

Grate: 40cm diameter cast iron charcoal

Mobility: 360° rotating castors

Barbecue height: 72cm

Charcoal capacity: 1.2kg

Weight: 51kg / 8.03 stone

Package size: L62 x W56.5 x H65cm

Size when assembled: W108 x H101 x D62cm

3-year warranty

As a certified fan favourite in previous years, the Lidl Ceramic Kamado Grill is already shaping up to be one of this season’s most talked-about launches. It sits neatly alongside other cult budget buys, including the ever-popular Aldi Pizza Oven, but with a more premium feel. You’ll find finishes you’d expect from models four or five times the price, from the glossy enamel-coated ceramic shell to the low-maintenance yet sturdy bamboo side shelves.

From our experience testing kamado-style grills, the ceramic build is what really matters. The thick, durable shell is designed to lock in heat and distribute it evenly across the grill, giving you precise control, whether you’re cooking low and slow or turning up the heat. That's what sits behind beautifully tender meats when you want to take your time, as well as perfectly seared steaks and charred veg when you don’t.

The Lidl Ceramic Kamado Grill will be available to order via the Lidl Plus app using the brand’s Click, Reserve, Collect service, making it easier to secure before it sells out. While you’re browsing, it’s also worth exploring Lidl’s range of affordable outdoor cooking accessories, which you'll need for your completing the perfect outdoor kitchen.

If you like the look of the Lidl Ceramic Kamado Grill...

The Lidl Ceramic Kamado Grill is certainly an exciting launch, but they're not the only brand that has reimagined the iconic Big Green Egg for less. Here are some of my favourite affordable alternatives:

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The Lidl Ceramic Kamado Grill is set to be the life and soul of your garden this summer, bringing reliable, restaurant-quality grilling whatever the weather decides to do. With its premium design and impressive versatility, it’s an investment that elevates your entire set-up sitting proudly alongside the best outdoor furniture as the centrepiece of your space. For effortless entertaining and seriously good food, this is one middle aisle buy that’s well worth the hype.