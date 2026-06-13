Have you fallen for any of these common cleaning myths? Expert Lynsey Crombie is here to debunk them

With the sheer amount of cleaning advice online, it's hard to know what's actually helpful and what's not. Luckily, Lynsey Crombie, the Queen of Clean, is here to dispel the most common myths.

Don't get us wrong, we'd be lost without our favourite viral cleaning hacks, but it's no secret that there is a lot of misinformation on the internet when it comes to new, unique cleaning methods. Whether it's ineffective products or dangerous chemical concoctions, the online world is a minefield of cleaning mishaps waiting to happen.

Which is why it's key to have trusted expert sources who can sort fact from fiction and give you genuine advice that will help you with your daily cleaning habits.

A post shared by Lynsey Queen Of Clean (@lynsey_queenofclean) A photo posted by on

In the same way, there are numerous dusting mistakes, and there are several common myths you might have fallen for when buying and or using cleaning products.

"Okay, so myth number one, the more laundry detergent, the cleaner the clothes. The answer to that is no way. On the back of the bottle, it will actually tell you how much you need for a full load and a half load, don't go pour heavy cos you just don't need it," starts Lynsey via her Instagram @lynsey_queenofclean.

"Myth number two, bleach cleans everything. No, when using, you tend to need to do the two-step cleaning method. Bleach will disinfect, but it doesn't always clean and remove that dirt," she adds.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And while we're all for splurging on luxury cleaning products from time to time, over-buying them for every surface in your home is completely unnecessary.

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"Myth number three, you need a different spray to clean everything. No way! Yes, there's so much choice, which is absolutely amazing, but do you know what, you can just grab a multi-purpose cleaner in a spray bottle and it pretty much does everything," says Lynsey.

"Myth four, vinegar and bicarb together. Okay, so when you mix these two, it looks dramatic, but they are actually neutralising each other out. So they don't actually have any cleaning power when they're together, so use them separately," she continues.

There are so many things you can clean with vinegar and so many things you can clean with baking soda, just be sure to ignore any advice that tells you to clean with both.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's no secret that some cleaning products can make your house smell good, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're producing the best clean.

"The last one, myth number five, if it smells really strong, it means your house is going to be cleaner. No, smell does not automatically mean that you're going to be cleaning any better than when using a product with hardly any fragrance at all," Lynsey finishes.

That doesn't mean you can't use fragranced products, just ensure you're using them correctly and doubling up on cleaning if the spot you're tackling is particularly dirty.

Want more of Lynsey's cleaning wisdom? We recommend trying her tips for a mould-free washing machine seal; your clothes will have never smelled so fresh and clean.