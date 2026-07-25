Summer dresses have been a failsafe during the heatwave but now it's slightly cooler so we want a bit more coverage. I can't face going back to my jeans right now so flowy trousers have become my staple. Then Queen Camilla arrived (in a Dr Who Tardis no less) at the opening of the Commonwealth Games and reminded us how chic jumpsuits are.

Wide-leg designs like her Anna Valentine jumpsuit are a breezy choice for warm weather as they skim your frame and don't cling or restrict your movement. The draped silhouette is also very leg-elongating and the Queen's jumpsuit had a fitted bodice to balance out the flowiness.

Long sleeves added coverage and the zipped neckline could be adjusted to be as open or as modest as she liked. The details were all timeless but the blue tone made a real statement and Camilla and the other royals often go for this combination.

(Image credit: Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP via Getty Image)