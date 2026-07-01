Sara Davies' olive green jumpsuit is the effortlessly stylish alternative to a dress for Wimbledon - and it's got pockets

Sara Davies swapped Wimbledon whites for olive green as she enjoyed a visit to SW19 on Wednesday. Only the night before, she'd asked her Instagram followers for advice on what to wear - and I was quietly hoping she might choose this eye-catching jumpsuit!

It's the Florere Tie Front Sleeveless Wide Leg Jumpsuit, which is available to buy at John Lewis. The adjustable tie front and pleated trousers make it incredibly floaty and flattering, plus the cotton fabric is spot on for a hot day like today. Oh, and as Sara happily pointed out when she tried it on, "it's got pockets!"

A jumpsuit is an extremely chic alternative to a dress for event season, and they make getting ready in the morning so easy. All you need is a pair of shoes and a bag (Sara picked Fairfax & Favor for both) and voilà, you're good to go.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Sara's look

Exact match FLORERE Tie Front Sleeveless Wide Leg Jumpsuit £228 at John Lewis At £228, this all-in-one is an investment piece, but don't you think it looks designer? And it's an entire outfit in one go. The wide straps mean you can hide your best bra underneath, plus the zip only starts around your bra line at the back, which makes it much easier when it comes to going to the loo! The colour is simply stunning. Exact match Fairfax & Favor Mini Windsor Handbag £295 at Fairfax & Favor Fairfax & Favor is a Royal Family favourite, and this bag is rather appropriately named the 'Windsor'. The stone and tan colour combination is a classic that will work with any outfit, and it's got a detachable shoulder strap that can be worn across the body, too. Exact match Fairfax & Favor Seville Heel in Tan Leather £195 at Fairfax & Favor Finding comfortable heels can be a struggle, to say the least, but these are made from buttery Italian leather and have a blocky heel that won't sink into grass. Tan accessories are a much softer choice than black for the summer months.

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