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Sara Davies' olive green jumpsuit is the effortlessly stylish alternative to a dress for Wimbledon - and it's got pockets

The sweetheart neckline is super flattering

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Sara Davies attends as a guest of Emirates, Official Airline Partner of 2026 Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2026 in London, England
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Sara Davies swapped Wimbledon whites for olive green as she enjoyed a visit to SW19 on Wednesday. Only the night before, she'd asked her Instagram followers for advice on what to wear - and I was quietly hoping she might choose this eye-catching jumpsuit!

It's the Florere Tie Front Sleeveless Wide Leg Jumpsuit, which is available to buy at John Lewis. The adjustable tie front and pleated trousers make it incredibly floaty and flattering, plus the cotton fabric is spot on for a hot day like today. Oh, and as Sara happily pointed out when she tried it on, "it's got pockets!"

A jumpsuit is an extremely chic alternative to a dress for event season, and they make getting ready in the morning so easy. All you need is a pair of shoes and a bag (Sara picked Fairfax & Favor for both) and voilà, you're good to go.

Sara Davies at Wimbledon, 1st July 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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