Ruth Langsford’s lime green Reiss suit at Wimbledon makes easy work of styling this tricky summer colour trend
Zingy lime greens were all over the spring/summer catwalks, and Ruth’s SW19 look proves that this shade can look effortlessly sophisticated
When you’re wondering about ‘what colours suits me?', lime green is probably not the first shade that comes to mind. Yet, alongside chartreuse, the zingy hue is one of the biggest spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026. It’s a bold, high-energy tone that found itself featured throughout the SS26 collections of major fashion houses like Prada, Dior, and Burberry.
While it might seem a bit bright or garish, Ruth Langsford has proved that lime green can be ultra-sophisticated. Stepping out at Wimbledon on the 1st of July, she wore the Jodie textured-weave wide-leg suit trousers from Reiss and styled them with the matching suit blazer to create a top-to-toe look that definitely had a little bit of tennis ball green, in the chicest of ways.
When it came to styling, Ruth showed off her fashion prowess and expertly used crisp, white tones to balance out the bold hue. Wearing a simple white t-shirt underneath her buttoned blazer, she also carried her Ruth Langsford small grab bag from QVC in its now-discontinued white hue and slipped into a pair of white heels with raffia wedge soles that gave the suited-and-booted style a summer twist.
EXACT MATCH
Ruth's blazer is a piece that is sure to see tons of wear over summer, pairing with the matching tailored trousers, or with jeans, midi skirts and floral dresses for a pop of trending colour.
EXACT MATCH
It's no surprise that Ruth's tailored trousers from Reiss are so flattering. The wide legs and pleats give a beautifully structured shape that nips in waists and balances hips.
While we couldn't get a close-up look at her shoes, Ruth seems to be wearing this pair of Dune London wedge sandals with her Reiss suit. Their white leather straps and raffia soles ooze summer charm, and reviews say they are 'super light and comfortable' to wear.
If you're looking for a light and breezy way to introduce bold, lime green hues into your wardrobe, this pair of trousers from Coast might be just what you're after. Like Ruth's, they have a wide leg and mid-rise waist; the smooth satin fabric adds a polished touch.