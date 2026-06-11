Add some sunshine to your wardrobe with a colour-pop suit like Ruth Langsford's high street co-ord

Over the last few years, we have seen classic suits move from formal office attire to everyday essential, and Ruth Langsford clearly got the style memo, as while presenting Loose Women on Monday, the star opted for a blazer and trouser combination in a sunny yellow hue that felt ideal for the upcoming weather.

If you haven’t already invested in a tailored two-piece, now is a good time to add a set to your wardrobe, as you’ll find endless ways to wear it this summer. Ruth’s nipped-in and polished two-piece complete with shiny gold buttons looked very high end, but it's actually from ASOS, and you can get the full look for just over £100 – yes, really.

The star looked so chic in her statement set that ticked off one of the key spring/summer fashion trends for 2026, and styled it beautifully with just a white vest from Kettlewell and a pair of platform trainers by Carvela. Love the look? Recreating the presenter's ensemble couldn’t be easier, as we have rounded up Ruth’s exact suit as well as some other sunshine-hued sets below.

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Shop Ruth Langsford's look

Exact match ASOS Co-ord Tailored Blazer in Lemon Yellow £60 at ASOS It's no wonder Ruth chose this suit for her TV appearance as the nipped in waist flatters beautifully and the shiny button adds some glamour. Exact match ASOS Co-ord Tailored Suit Trousers in Lemon Yellow £45 at ASOS The tailored and straight cut of these bottoms will look equally as special with heels as they will with your best white trainers. There are three other colour options too. Next White Signature Leather Chunky Wedge Platform Trainers £52 at Next Sadly, Ruth's exact Carvela trainers have almost sold out completely but this very similar pair complete with platform soles will do the job nicely.

Shop More Yellow Suits

Ruth looked great in her sunny-hued combination, but if you're not so sure on bright tones, try taking note from her co-star Coleen Nolan, and opt for a darker set covered in polka dots instead. Coleen's matchy-matchy duo is from Next and proves just how versatile the co-ord trend can be, as it has a very different feel to Ruth's statement set but looks equally as stylish.

Whatever suit you go for, you will get plenty of wear out of it as you can easily take each half and team with different separates in your closet too. Wear your blazer with a t-shirt and jeans, and try adding a fitted vest and pumps to your tailored bottoms.

If you've got a host of events coming up this summer, don't forget that a bold two-piece, like Ruth's suit, is a great solution to what to wear to the races, including Royal Ascot, or the ultimate alternative to the best summer wedding guest dresses for 2026 if you prefer trousers and tailoring.