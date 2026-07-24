A summer staple, Kylie Minogue just showed not only how to style flip-flops, but exactly which pair can be relied on to keep your feet comfortable for long days of sightseeing. But it wasn't a beach outfit that Kylie was showing off.

The star recently shared a snap of herself on holiday, and the first thing I noticed was her choice of footwear - a pair of red Archies. Although comfortable trainers are usually the natural choice for city breaks, they're bulky to pack, and they don't usually work for slightly more formal evening dinners. However, the right pair of flip-flops can tick both of these boxes, bolstering your summer capsule wardrobe in the process.

Taking notes from the fashion colour trends 2026, Kylie opted for a vibrant red pair of Archies to take her through the day - designed by health professionals for plantar fasciitis relief and 2.2 cm of orthotic arch support; despite these impressive features, they look just as sleek as your standard sandals, making them some of the most comfortable sandals on the market.

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