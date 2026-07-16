6 beach outfit ideas for every holiday moment – from sunset beach bar drinks to relaxed all-day lounging

Looking for beach outfit ideas? You're in good hands. Planning what to wear on the coast can be surprisingly tricky, which is why having a handful of reliable combinations makes packing for your next getaway much easier. Staples that balance breathability, style and comfort are key, and of course, pieces that transition from day to night are worth keeping an eye out for too, especially if you're packing light.

Whether you're planning a staycation by the British coast or jetting off to a tropical destination, freshening up your summer capsule wardrobe with beach outfit ideas is a wise move. Breathable linen, the best summer dresses and versatile co-ords are all things to consider, and of course, you can't forget your best swimsuits either. Key pieces that can be mixed and matched throughout your trip will make the most of your suitcase space.

Below, I've rounded up six beach outfit ideas that work for a range of moods and locations, from a simple linen shirt paired with an elegant one-piece for a relaxed day sunbathing to an elegant striped midi dress that can be worn into the evening with the right accessories.

1. Beach outfit ideas: Linen shirt cover-up