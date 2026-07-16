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Alex Jones has the perfect summer pairing - her mid-length denim shorts and striped shirt are flattering, easy and cool

Adding an elegant long-sleeved blouse like this can elevate casual shorts and make them less daunting to wear this time of year

Emma Shacklock&#039;s avatar
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Published In News
Alex Jones smiles at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026
(Image credit: Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
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