Alex Jones has the perfect summer pairing - her mid-length denim shorts and striped shirt are flattering, easy and cool
Adding an elegant long-sleeved blouse like this can elevate casual shorts and make them less daunting to wear this time of year
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Adding an elegant long-sleeved blouse like this can elevate casual shorts and make them less daunting to wear this time of year