Everyone in our office has a favourite pair of shorts - these are the flattering styles worth buying this summer
I asked the woman&home team which shorts they’re wearing on repeat in the heatwave
I'm a fashion editor who loves a breezy midi dress, but I’ll admit I’m no shorts expert. In fact, I found a pair of linen shorts months ago that flatter my pins and thought I'd call it a day because I hate trying them on so much. But while chatting with colleagues about the hunt for the perfect shorts for summer, I started collecting recommendations I couldn’t ignore.
woman&home's Health Channel Editor Grace Walsh told me about the FatFace denim shorts she'd found that were so good, she immediately bought a second pair. Then our Royal Editor Emma Shacklock mentioned she'd been wearing a new pair of denim shorts from beloved British clothing brand M&S on repeat recently.
It reminded me just how valuable real-life recommendations can be, especially when it comes to finding confidence-boosting options as well as how to style shorts. So I put the question to the wider woman&home team: where can I find the best shorts for summer? Below are the styles we've been wearing on repeat throughout this season’s heatwaves - tried, tested and genuinely loved.
9 best shorts for summer - as chosen by the woman&home team
Best for tall women
These are the shorts that started it all. Grace wrote: "As soon as I tried on these shorts, I knew I had to have a pair in every colour, and I've not taken them off this summer. I'm taller than average, so I really struggle to find shorts that sit at a good place on my leg. These are perfect, not too short or too long, sitting at the mid-thigh. They're made from very soft denim, so they also feel very comfortable, regardless of the temperature, and keep their shape even after many wears." They're available in UK sizes 6 to 24, and in three different colours.
Best for comfort
Emma is an expert in royal fashion, so she knows a thing or two about shopping. She says, "I’ve owned so many pairs of denim shorts in the past, and none of them come close to these. The M&S Pure Cotton Classic shorts are affordable and fall to the perfect length, giving you that summer feel without baring a lot of leg. I feel put-together in these, and I sized up which was the right move. They still sit high-waisted, but aren’t at all tight and so comfortable that I wear them for everything from countryside walks to relaxing at home. They have an almost wide-leg design too, which is lovely for tucking fitted vest tops and T-shirts into."
Best for wide hips
What Social Editor Luisa Rossi doesn't know about Pinterest or Instagram trends isn't worth knowing. She didn't hesitate for a second when I asked for her favourite shorts. She told me, "If you're a fan of the flattering fit of the Levi 501 jean, then you'll love these shorts. I'm 5ft tall but have quite wide hips, and these are the perfect high-waisted denim short for a figure like mine. The waistband sits at a comfortable height and the silhouette skims your body rather than hugs tightly to it. The 501 is a classic for a reason - they're made of high-quality, durable denim and get better the more you wear them."
Best for petites
Celebrity Writer Ariana Longson always looks super glamorous, and she gave me a glowing review of her must-have summer shorts: "Who said that denim shorts need to be uncomfortable? Thanks to the elasticated and drawstring waist, they don’t feel restrictive, while the softer denim and looser fit prevents chaffing. My go-to shorts for just throwing on, and they’re particularly good for beach days when you want something easy to slip on-and-off over your swimsuit. Plus, they’re a great length - which is a rarity for someone 5ft!"
Best for travelling