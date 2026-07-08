Everyone in our office has a favourite pair of shorts - these are the flattering styles worth buying this summer

I'm a fashion editor who loves a breezy midi dress, but I’ll admit I’m no shorts expert. In fact, I found a pair of linen shorts months ago that flatter my pins and thought I'd call it a day because I hate trying them on so much. But while chatting with colleagues about the hunt for the perfect shorts for summer, I started collecting recommendations I couldn’t ignore.

woman&home's Health Channel Editor Grace Walsh told me about the FatFace denim shorts she'd found that were so good, she immediately bought a second pair. Then our Royal Editor Emma Shacklock mentioned she'd been wearing a new pair of denim shorts from beloved British clothing brand M&S on repeat recently.

It reminded me just how valuable real-life recommendations can be, especially when it comes to finding confidence-boosting options as well as how to style shorts. So I put the question to the wider woman&home team: where can I find the best shorts for summer? Below are the styles we've been wearing on repeat throughout this season’s heatwaves - tried, tested and genuinely loved.

9 best shorts for summer - as chosen by the woman&home team