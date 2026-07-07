From Centre Court to kick-off: How to style an elegant watch party this weekend (and the outdoor projector that will arrive in time)

If you've ever thought about rigging up an outdoor projector and hosting a watch party in your garden, this weekend is shaping up to be the best one of the year to do it. A weekend of sporting drama is on the cards as the Wimbledon finals are set to take place, and Thomas Tuchel’s England squad take on Norway in the World Cup quarter-final.

Under normal British summer conditions, relying on an outdoor projector for a watch party would be a risky choice, of course. But with yet another mid-summer heatwave also on the horizon, this weekend could be ideal for a seamless afternoon-to-late-night garden party. What’s not to love about the idea of serving Pimm's on the lawn in the afternoon, before creating an elegant late-night cinema outdoors to watch the football under the stars?

To help you create the perfect watch party setup, we’ve tracked down the ideal outdoor projector and screen that don’t require any complicated tech and will arrive before the action begins on Saturday. Best of all, if rain (or heat) stops play and you’d rather move the party indoors, these brilliant designs can handle that, too.

Delivery reminder: Order via next-day delivery or click-and-collect no later than Thursday, July 9th, to guarantee time to get your set up sorted.

If you want a lightweight outdoor projector that doesn't look like ugly office equipment, this is the one. Measuring 5.5 cm thick, it's designed to look like a hardcover book, so it'll blend effortlessly into your bedroom or living room aesthetic when it's not in use – and it comes highly recommended by our Fashion Ecommerce Editor, Caroline Parr.

"It's a solid outdoor projector choice for this weekend's heatwave because it eliminates the clutter of extra cords and gives you one-click, licensed access to Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube with no need for an extra TV stick," she says.

Best of all, it has an integrated 360-degree adjustable stand. So if the mid-summer heatwave makes hosting outdoors uncomfortable, you can carry this lightweight device indoors and project a native 1080p display onto your wall while surrounding yourself with cooling fans.

It's also equipped with lightning-fast WiFi 6 and intelligent auto-focusing.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If your garden doesn't have a perfectly flat, whitewashed wall to project onto, a dedicated screen for outdoor projector setups is a must, transforming a casual gathering into a true cinema experience.

Similarly, built-in speakers in many modern compact projectors can leave a lot to be desired, especially if they have to compete with a crowd of noisy football fans. Solve that problem by pairing your projector with a portable Bluetooth speaker to deliver deep, rich commentary and crowd noise without ruining your aesthetic.