Transform your garden into the ultimate outdoor cinema with this simple, neighbour-friendly set-up

In case you hadn’t noticed, it’s been hot in the UK lately. And temperatures are meant to soar again soon. While some love it, the heat has thrown up some obstacles for the garden - from concerns about your potted plants surviving to the surprising dangers of watering your grass during hot weather.

The heat might have most of us running inside during the afternoon hours, but as it cools down in the evenings, we want to get out and enjoy the efforts we’ve put into the garden – which makes the idea of an outdoor cinema set up for relaxing with friends under the twilight skies on warm summer nights absolutely perfect.

We’re taking inspiration from gardening expert and author Michael Griffiths, who recently showcased how you can create an outdoor entertainment space that will surely become the hottest ticket in town this summer.

A post shared by Michael Griffiths (@themichaelgriffiths) A photo posted by on

Sharing on his Instagram, Michael (author of The Easy Garden) shows how he set up an enchanting open-air cinema for his nearest and dearest to settle down for a night under the stars watching a film. And it's as simple as setting up a projector and getting some chairs and blankets out.

There are so many smart projectors to pick from these days that can connect to your home streaming apps, including Netflix, which allow you to browse a full library of titles just like you would on your TV.

Some even come with the option of connecting a DVD player or an Amazon Fire Stick, so you'll have no trouble keeping yourself and your guests entertained all summer long.