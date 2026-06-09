Refresh your garden this summer with these timeless soft furnishings and accessories

With summer well and truly here, you'll no doubt be having lots of friends and family around to enjoy your garden and partake in a little al fresco dining. So what better time to give your space a much-needed refresh and swap in some new chic additions?

Whether you're trying out some new garden party ideas or love having friends round to show off your top-of-the-range BBQ, keeping your garden looking its best can feel like a real challenge. And one that can quickly become expensive and overwhelming. But it doesn't need to be; you can transform your garden on a budget by thinking smarter and making just a few impactful swaps.

Instead of buying new outdoor furniture, you can simply add different soft furnishings into your space, from rugs to cushions, and it'll give the area a completely new look. We visited our favourite retailers to see what they've got in store for us this summer, and it's safe to say there's something for everyone.

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Trying out some new outdoor living room ideas and taking inspiration from this year's garden trends can help you find small tweaks that make a big difference. Whilst it's nice to have a new and improved space to enjoy every summer, it's not a sustainable garden idea or one that will keep your spending down.

So if you want to ensure your gardening costs are low this summer, then the best way to revive your garden is to make small but conscious swaps. A fresh set of cushions or a new outdoor rug might now seem like the biggest change, but it will instantly perk up your space and have your guests gushing with compliments.

Soft furnishings are a great way to make your garden look expensive on a budget, especially if you stick to a complementary aesthetic. Whether that's more of a cottage garden look or you're into the quiet luxury garden style, as long as it looks cohesive, your space will be a sight to behold.