How to embrace the 'quiet luxury' garden trend in style

Make your outdoor living space feel more luxurious for entertaining this summer by adopting a few simple style rules of the latest 'quiet luxury' trend for gardens.

The latest 'quiet luxury' trend for interiors is all about refined aesthetics that create an understated feel of opulence. To take this aesthetic into the garden there are a few simple style rules to steal to incorporate a more luxurious vibe for any outdoor space – a perfect way to make your house expensive from the outside.

From adding unexpected soft furnishings to upgrading your existing planters, these are the key style elements to welcome a touch of 'quiet luxury' to your garden this summer.

6 ways to capture the 'quiet luxury' garden trend

"Rooted in classic, understated, timeless style ‘quiet luxury’ has been gaining popularity in the fashion world, but the mood is also one that works beautifully in gardens," says Wayfair’s resident style advisor, Dee Fontenot. Here are the basic style rules to effortlessly emulate the look in your outdoor space.

1. Welcome an outdoor rug

(Image credit: John Lewis)

At the heart of any successful outdoor living room idea in 2023, there will be a fantastic outdoor rug stealing the show – even more so to encapsulate the 'quiet luxury' trend for gardens.

Outdoor rugs are the latest accessory that every outside space needs to feel more considered and well put together. The presence of a plush outdoor rug can instantly tie a scheme together to create a sense of cohesion for all soft furnishings, from outdoor cushions to parasols and more.

The key is in cleaning outdoor rugs regularly to keep them looking pristine, especially important as part of the 'quiet luxury' aesthetic.

Diamondscape outdoor rug at West Elm View at West Elm RRP: $1,023/£809: This handwoven rug by West Elm is the perfect design to add a touch of 'quiet luxury' to any outdoor space. It's muted in color but features tufted weaving that adds depth and interest to give it a great sense of style. Braided Round Outdoor Rug at John Lewis View at john Lewis RRP: £200 (UK only): This simple braided rug is the definition of a 'quiet luxury' accessory, chic but understated. The 200cm diameter design in 'Gray Marl' is perfect to add a tactile layer to a patio or deck area without overwhelming the space with contrasting colors or patterns. Nicole Miller New York Patio Danica Area Rug at Amazon View at Amazon RRP: $155.48/£122.88: The Nicole Miller New York Patio Country Danica rug features an understated beautiful medallion motif in soft shades of gray and blue to create a captivating centerpiece in any space.

2. Incorporate a thoughtful point of focus

(Image credit: Future)

From water features and sculptures to more practical firepits and mirrors, give your garden an artistic focal point that instantly makes the space feel more considered and styled.

Water features are a great way to great ambiance thanks to the tranquil sound of running water – a feature that exudes the feel of the grounds of a luxury spa resort. A bronze statue or sculpture feels like a more modern way of adding an artistic touch.

Wall art is a great way to dress the walls in the garden to add interest and a hint of color or pattern, but be mindful to keep the print toned down so it still feels authentic for the 'quiet luxury' aesthetic. Where wall art might feel OTT outdoor mirrors can work wonders instead, not to mention help to make a small garden look bigger.

"Gather round a firepit, which will become a focal point for weekend get-togethers with friends and family," says Dee. "A large 'quiet luxury' circular statement design will naturally bring a cohesive layout for outdoor seating, set up nearby to keep guests warm as summer evenings draw in."

Mapes Concrete Propane Outdoor Fire Pit at Wayfair View at Wayfair RRP: £939.99 (UK only): "An investment piece, the Mapes Concrete Propane Outdoor Fire Pit is designed as both a source of heat and as a coffee table," explains Dee. this fits into the 'quiet luxury' trends ethos by offering more for your money. "When not in use, the large outer rim can be used to rest drinks," adds Dee. Blumfeldt Liquitorre XL Garden Fountain at Amazon View at Amazon RRP: $196.11/£154.99: This solar garden fountain has a statuesque emerging tower shape that is hard to miss and therefore will be sure to be a main focal point. The water hypnotically trickles from its highest point and gently ripples over the outer surface back into the catch basin. Deknudt Lucka Outdoor Mirror at Heal's View at Heal's RRP: £459 (UK only): With an air of 'quiet luxury' simplicity this stunning mirror has been specifically developed for outdoor use. The thinly framed design is generous in size and therefore also ideal to make a small garden look bigger by creating a window to catch more light and add hidden depth.

3. Add ambient lighting

(Image credit: Getty Images | Bulgac)

Enhance your outdoor lighting scheme to get the 'quiet luxury' look after dark. Lighting plays such a significant role in making homes look more expensive, so it's no surprise that it can hold such importance for obtaining the 'quiet luxury' trend outdoors too.

Use up-lighter designs to highlight signature planting to give it more prominence within the space. Use simple spotlights to light up trees around the boundary of your backyard to frame and further the landscape.

Use diffused lighting on the walls, especially around dining and social areas to create an ambient glow that provides enough light to extend the amount of time you get to enjoy the space.

A great way to add a lighting solution without having to spend on proper electrical installations is by utilizing solar-powered designs.

Gemini Solar Wall Lights, set of 2 at Solar Centre View at Solar Centre RRP: $25.32/£19.99 for a set of 2: These stunning solar wall lights emit a beautifully soft, defused light that is ideal for the 'quiet luxury' garden trend. Suitable for any fence, wall or entranceway, the contemporary design features a self-contained solar panel unit meaning installation could not be simpler. Bowen Large Black Garden Lantern by Lights4Fun View at Lights4Fun RRP: $89.99/£54.99: This sleek black lantern comes complete with a white TruGlow® Candle, one of the best flameless candles to provide a safe flickering flame with an LED light to cast a soft glow. Low Voltage LED Metal Spot Lights at Wayfair View at Wayfair RRP: $86.99/£67.99: This set of 4 spotlights designed by Dewenwils is part of Wayfair's 'landscape lighting' category because the directional lamps are perfect for using task lighting to enhance garden planting after dark.

4. Upgrade your planters

(Image credit: Ivyline)

An easy way to add more foliage and thoughtful planting is by using pots and planters to edge your patio or deck area to feel more curated and styled. Upgrade your best plants by choosing pots that ooze a sense of sophisticated styles, like the Outdoor Hampton Antique Brass Metal platers by IvyLine pictured above.

Textured Radius Ficonstone Planters by West Elm View at West Elm RRP: From $318/£249: Statement planters are an easy way to ensure your 'quiet luxury' garden is seen and admired for the stylish additions within the space. These textured planters from West Elm are no exception, understated but captivating at the same time - perfect. White Ribbed Ceramic Planter at The White Company View at The White Company RRP: $65/£45: This beautifully simplistic planter is the epitome of a 'quiet luxury' style because it feels expensive and considered thanks to its high-quality earthenware. The clean white colorway helps to accentuate the textured finish, which adds depth to the design. Pocket Black Wall planters at Crate & Barrel View at Crate & Barrel RRP: $69.95 (US only): Elevate your planting scheme by utilizing the walls with elegant planters – an essential tip for small gardens. This set of three contemporary black planters is just the thing to add a designer feel to any garden landscaping.

5. Introduce a piece of curvaceous furniture

(Image credit: OKA)

The 'quiet luxury' trend for indoor furniture seeks softer edges and less angular lines, which is easy to do in the garden too thanks to many of the most popular furniture pieces

Invest in a hero furniture piece that signifies how much your value your comfort while outdoors. Hanging egg chairs remain on-trend for modern spaces.

Adding a luxury sun lounger will go a long way to make the space feel like a luxury hotel. Whether you have a pool or not, laying on a sunlounger is a guaranteed way to alleviate the stress and strains of everyday life. Instead of the rigid traditional designs look to soften the look with a more curvaceous design with seek padded pillow headrests and comfortable padding to avoid the design from feeling too clinical.

Whittaker Armchair at Oka View at Oka RRP: £1,350 (UK only): This armchair is a fine example of when style meets comfort in absolute harmony, a real investment piece. The plump cushions ensure top-level comfort but the woven frame also supports your weight while you sit. Now onto style, in true 'quiet luxury' fashion the frame is softened by curves and the structure feels less rigid thanks to the rope detailing. Grotta Outdoor Wicker Chaise Lounge at Crate & Barrel View at Crate & Barrel RRP: $899 (US only): This divine design is a sun lounger chaise with a difference, ideal for capturing the quiet luxury aesthetic thanks to its curvaceous design and bolster-style head pillow. The design is simple, chic, and practical which is exactly what you want from this trend. The covers are removable too for ease when cleaning the outdoor cushions. Jamison Porch Swing at Wayfair View at Wayfair RRP: $319.99/£249.99: Fusing function, fun, and style this contemporary swing chair is ideal for adding a statement furniture piece that caters perfectly to the 'quiet luxury' garden trend. The elegant black frame is lined with a plush white pillow-like cushion to offer extreme comfort for elevated seating.

6. Make more of an 'occasion' of dining

(Image credit: The White Company)

Enjoy alfresco dining in style to add a touch of understated luxury to your outdoor space. Whether it's a small bistro table on a roof terrace or balcony or an extendable dining table in a large backyard you can still elevate your dining experience with a few simple accessories.

No matter if you're eating dinner every night entertaining friends on the terrace or throwing a themed garden party for a celebration add a sense of occasion to proceedings with thoughtful dining accessories.