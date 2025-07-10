I test 100s of beauty products a year, but I always rebuy these three for my summer holiday - and they're up to 53% off for Prime Day

As a beauty editor, testing dozens of products a month comes with the territory. But when it comes to going on holiday, I like to stick with my tried and tested favourites that I know are going to perform.

So when I caught up on woman&home's top Prime Day deals for 2025 and realised that a bunch of my favourites were boasting amazing savings in the Amazon Prime Day sale, I decided it was time to stock up.

From one of our beauty team's best fake tans that won me over years ago, to a reliable but more affordable version of one of the best facial sunscreens on the market, these are the three products that I always rebuy for summer.

The best summer beauty deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Three of my top beauty picks for summer, I couldn't believe these had such good price savings in the Amazon Prime Day sale...

53% off Save 53% St. Tropez Gradual Tan Classic: was £18 now £8.50 at Amazon While I appreciate my medium-dark skin tone and the lack of maintenance it requires throughout the year, once the hot weather hits and it's time for the legs to come out, my melanin requires a little top-up from something out of a bottle. I prefer to steer clear of hardcore self-tans or any instant self-tans for fear of any patchy errors (we've all been there), so for me, it's gradual all the way. Named as our top pick in our best gradual tans guide, the St. Tropez Gradual Tan Classic is a dream to wear. Easy to apply with its lightweight formula that spreads across the skin easily, it dries quickly, wears comfortably, hydrates the skin and gives a flattering warm glow on the finish. A must for the summer in my book - especially when it has such a great discount on.

40% off Save £7.80 Curél Deep Moisture Spray: was £19.50 now £11.70 at Amazon I am someone with perpetually dry and dehydrated skin, so a strict skincare routine of skincare essences, the best hyaluronic acid serums and a great moisturiser for dry skin is a must for me. But in the summer months, the fluctuating temperatures, increased air conditioning and more frequent plane journeys have my skin screaming for more. So I always use this time as an excuse to treat myself to one of my favourite products. I've tried so many hydrating facial mists as it's a skincare step I love, but this is up there with my top picks, so I'm stocking while it's 40% off. The very fine mist function means that I can apply hydration to my face without making it overly wet - a must when I'm already wearing makeup. And the light, quenching mist soaks into skin in seconds leaving it soft and refreshed for hours. The cooling feel is a lovely treat for when it's hot outside too.

52% off Save £6.71 Garnier Ambre Solaire Super UV Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Fluid: was £13 now £6.29 at Amazon I'm quite fussy about facial SPF products as I like it to be lightweight, easy to layer, non-drying, and as invisible as possible - plus I prefer a dedicated sunscreen rather than a moisturiser with SPF. Garnier's Ambre Solaire Super UV Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Fluid is one of the few that ticks all of my boxes. I love the watery texture that spreads around the skin easily and soaks in in seconds - without any pilling. It sits on top of skincare really comfortably, without feeling heavy or cloying in the hot weather, and it doesn't affect the look of any makeup I apply on top. I actually find it quite similar to the famous La Roche Posay Anthelios UVMune 400, but the cheaper price of this is what wins me over for summer.