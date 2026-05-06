You heard it here first: bareMinerals new lip and cheek sticks could be the makeup buy of the summer

Whether you're someone who cherishes their sleep or tends to do their makeup whilst on the go, curating your makeup bag with products that make you look put-together in no time is never a bad idea.

We're always looking for ways to streamline our routine because, quite frankly, who has time in the morning for a multiple-step regimen? This makes versatile formulas, such as the best cream blushes, a welcome addition to our makeup bags. And, in great beauty news, cult brand bareMinerals has just delivered one of the best new beauty launches of the season – a two-in-one radiance-boosting lip and cheek stick that hydrates the skin as it goes.

Our beauty team were lucky enough to get our hands on the entire shade lineup ahead of its launch date on May 5th. So, after a month of swiping, blending and wearing them all day long, we're here to give our final verdict (spoiler: we think they'll be the makeup buy of the summer.)

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Here's why the new bareMinerals launch needs to be on your radar

We're not one to shy away from an introduction, so let us introduce you to the all-new bareMinerals GEN NUDE Dew-In-One Cheek & Lip Stick. Specifically designed to suit life on the go, these sticks may look mini, but they are mighty.

Packing a pigment punch, these multi-use sticks are available in five gorgeous flushed shades – from a subtle pink mauve to a deep berry merlot and everything in between, with antioxidant ingredients and a dewy feel that hydrates and plumps the skin.

Tried and Tested bareMinerals GEN NUDE Dew-In-One Cheek & Lip Stick £20 at Sephora UK RRP: £20 These creamy, skincare-infused colour balms are designed to deliver a fresh-faced, healthy-looking flush to the cheeks and lips. The ultra-creamy, lightweight formula glides onto the skin, imparting a sheer yet buildable colour with an impeccably enviable radiant glow. The outcome? A youthfully lifted, sun-kissed effect.

Our Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, was lucky enough to get her hands on three of the shades from the new lineup – Brick It On, Bare Necessity and Just Peachy.

On the formula, Sennen notes: "These multi-use sticks seamlessly sweep onto the skin, revealing a sheer wash of colour that mimics a natural flush and the most gorgeously radiant, healthy skin glow. I also love dabbing the product onto my pout as it gives my lips a subtle tint for a 'my lips but better' finish – and cohesively ties the whole look together by marrying up with the blush."

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Swatches of shades (L-R) Bare Necessity, Just Peachy and Brick It On, and Sennen wearing shade Brick It On. (Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

"If you typically opt for a classic pink blush, you might be interested in getting to know Brick It On – a magenta-toned burnt rose. However, Bare Necessity is described as a tawny pink thanks to its warm terracotta tone, which is ideal for those seeking a more natural flush of colour. While Just Peachy is more suited to those who prefer coral-esque hues for their blush with its universally natural and warm glow," Sennen notes.

Opting for shade 'Call My Blush', a soft pink mauve, Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim reached for this blush stick to give her complexion a post bank holiday weekend pick-me-up. She notes: "My skin was looking a bit pale and puffy, and motivation to spend time applying makeup rather than tackling my sizeable work to-do list was low - until I realised applying makeup was on my work to-do list."

"So I scribbled BareMinerals lilliputian new 2-in-1 on each cheek, smooshed it around, dabbed on my lips, and I was done. About 12 seconds spent in total, but it did unquantifiable good in bringing life to my face," hails Fiona.

Fiona wearing shade 'Call My Blush' (Image credit: Future/Fiona McKim)

If you were wondering what makes Gen Nude stand out from the crowd, Fiona explains: "The difference between this and most multipurpose sticks (aside from being truly tiny and light enough to go everywhere) is its slidey feel. This is thanks to various creamy waxes, which gave my cheeks a nice, healthy gleam that not only disguises drab and dry skin but genuinely improves it."

Being queen of all things berry (and a fan of a glass of merlot), it felt only natural that our Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson tried her hand at the 'Berry Me In Merlot' shade. With blush being her favourite makeup step, it's unsurprising that Naomi says: "When I was asked to test this new launch from BareMinerals, I already had a sneaky suspicion that I would like it. 'Like' would actually be a bit of an understatement, though. I love this high-impact but low-effort stick - with just a quick swipe and blend, I'm left with the most flattering and glowing-from-within sort of blush."

Naomi wearing shade 'Berry Me In Merlot' (Image credit: Future/Naomi Jamieson)

As for the juicy berry wine hue, Naomi notes: "I use the shade 'Berry Me In Merlot,' which so closely matches my complexion's natural flush and just melts in, whether I use my fingers or a brush. It offers just the right amount of tint as well as healthy, dewy gleam to the skin. A little goes a long way and it's cute, compact packaging makes it so good for taking on-the-go."

For those wanting to shop the new lineup, you can now nab one of the multi-tasking sticks at Cult Beauty – and further expanding to all other retailers later this month (20th May).

Our beauty team's other favourite Bareminerals buys

Bareminerals is a cult brand amongst the woman&home beauty team, with our makeup bags making home to a fair few of the brand's iconic formulas – here's some of our other favourite buys...