If you try one thing, make it this exceptional brow-boosting duo - and a trick that gives eyes a 'lift'

This week, I learned an eye-opening makeup tip and the power of a really good classic

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vieve eyebrow definer and gel pictured on a wooden backdrop next to an image of beauty editor fiona mckim
(Image credit: Future)

When you're a beauty journalist, every day is a school day. And so on a chilly March morning, I found myself in a fashionably crumbly London townhouse, notepad (ok, iPhone notes app) in hand, mesmerised by Jamie Genevieve's eyebrow masterclass.

Genevieve, if you're unfamiliar, is a Debenhams counter makeup artist turned YouTube phenomenon turned founder of Vieve. Six years and 20 industry awards later, Vieve has the sort of acclaim, prestige and longevity most creator-owned brands can only dream of. How did she pull that off?

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Why this perfect eyebrow duo are my beauty buys of the week

In an industry obsessed with TikTok-friendly 'world first' novelty, it's refreshing to see a brand stick to its guns by simply offering excellently-made, useful stuff we all want in our kits. Hence, Vieve is entering the eyebrow category with (drumroll...) a pencil and a clear gel.

"We've started really simple," Genevieve explained, "They are just the best of what these products can offer, then there's a space for innovation with ingredients." And what makes this the best eyebrow pencil and gel exactly? A few things, if you ask me.

beauty editor fiona mckim pictured in a red top with sparse eyebrows then having applied vieve brow definer

(Image credit: Future)

Technique-wise, I picked up a gold nugget that morning that I've been deploying on my own arches ever since. "I really like to start eyeliner from the middle of the eye, and when you do something similar with brows, it acts like a lift," Genevieve explained, wielding the Modern Brow Definer. "Keeping it darker in the outer corners, it gives it [the brow] a bit of a lift." With the gel, she advises we "go backwards through the brow first, as it's less intense than going through it and sticking it down."

And as the owner of hooded lids and a heavy-ish brow, I'll try anything to open my eyes up a bit and can concur that this little trick works an absolute treat. Sounds good? Great! Let's chat next Sunday.

Fiona McKim
Fiona McKim
Beauty Editor, womanandhome.com

As woman&home's Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona Mckim loves to share her 15+ years of industry intel on womanandhome.com and Instagram (@fionamckim if you like hair experiments and cute shih-tzus). After interning at ELLE, Fiona joined woman&home as Assistant Beauty Editor in 2013 under industry legend Jo GB, who taught her to understand ingredients and take a cynical approach to marketing claims. She has since covered every corner of the industry, interviewing dermatologists and celebrities from Davina McCall to Dame Joan Collins, reporting backstage at London Fashion Week and judging the w&h Beauty Awards.

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