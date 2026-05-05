Struggle to switch off? Candle gazing meditation could help – here's how to start

Flame gazing can be a wonderful way to find stillness. A dancing flame has a hypnotic effect on the mind, something yogis have known for centuries. Known as 'tratak sadhana' in yoga, candle gazing is a focus meditation. This is a type of meditation that involves focusing, or gazing, on an object or sensation, and can bring your awareness to the present moment.

Flames have also been used as a scrying tool for divination. Notice, as you gaze at your flame, does anything come immediately to mind? Do you see any shapes within the flame that can be interpreted as signs or messages? Look deeper and you might find answers to some of life’s most burning questions.

This can not only help to calm the mind, but to tap into the third eye chakra, increasing psychic ability, intuition and spiritual awareness. In order to meditate and help awaken your third eye, just follow these simple steps:

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1. Pick your candle

It can be large or small, but pick a candle with only one wick. You might choose a scented one in order to enhance your experience. Sandalwood, jasmine, lavender, rose, patchouli and sage are all great for both grounding, calming and tapping into your third eye chakra.

2. Light your candle

Light the flame (be careful not to burn yourself), and then place it on a non-flammable surface.

3. Time it

Set a timer for five minutes and sit down in front of your candle, making sure you can gaze at the flame comfortably. You might want to place it on a coffee table and sit cross-legged or place it on a dining table and sit in a chair to ensure it is at eye level.

4. Relax

Now relax your shoulders and gaze softly at the candle, focusing all of your attention on watching the flame.

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Notice thoughts come into your mind and simply imagine pushing them away, regaining focus on the flame.

5. Use a mantra

You may want to use a mantra while you flame gaze to focus your attention further on the present. Try a simple “Om”, the yogic mantra for opening the third eye. Mantras are like a personal spell, so why not try simply repeating “I am magic, I am wisdom”, or come up with your own.

Once your timer goes off, blow out your flame. Never leave your candle unattended when lit.

6. Repeat

Repeat this ritual, increasing the length of your meditation by a few minutes each time until you can successfully meditate for half an hour.

This article originally appeared in Spirituality & You magazine.