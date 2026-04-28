Weekly horoscope: Penny Thornton's astrological reading for each star sign for 28 April-4 May

Need a little guidance? Hoping for some luck or a sign? Let's consult the stars to find out what your week ahead (28 April-4 May) is looking like.

Our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Weekly horoscope for April 28-May 4 2026

Aries weekly horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

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Money worries are about to be resolved and a bonus of some description is on its way. One thing that will speed the process along is your preparedness to compromise.

Taurus weekly horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

There’s a happy ending on the horizon. Romance aside, this is the perfect time to draw a line under the past, and to set out some new rules of engagement.

Gemini weekly horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

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The element of surprise can be used to your advantage, especially in regard to love. Make that unexpected move. If you’re on the receiving end of one, enjoy the moment.

Cancer weekly horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

Whether you make a move based purely on your feelings or someone else does, the heart has its reasons, as you will discover during the course of the week.

Leo weekly horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the centre of attention, and big-hearted.

Ending a chapter often involves regret, but on this occasion, all you should do is look at that bright future ahead. Don’t doubt your capacity to find joy and success.

Virgo weekly horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

Getting away from it all is recommended. If you can’t travel to exotic climes, clear some room for doing something that takes you out of yourself and that dreary routine!

Libra weekly horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

This week, knowing your limits is the secret to happiness. If people are trying to get you to do more than you want or break the budget, say a big fat no.

Scorpio weekly horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

The only Full Moon in Scorpio this year takes place on Friday, and it looks set to preside over a mighty important decision. Feel empowered but not invincible.

Sagittarius weekly horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

If you’ve had a spat with someone or, worse, experienced a break-up, there’s a window of opportunity to set matters to rights. Put love first and everything else second.

Capricorn weekly horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

Nine times out of 10, using your head as opposed to your heart works for Capricorn. But this is that one time when you have to go with your feelings.

Aquarius weekly horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

All good things must come to an end. Even if you wish you could continue with a project or association, it’s time to move on. Feel excited, not disappointed.

Pisces weekly horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

If you’re embarking on a journey of any description, anticipate a sense that all is not as it should be. Dismiss those doubt devils. All will be well.