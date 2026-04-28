Weekly horoscope: Penny Thornton's astrological reading for each star sign for 28 April-4 May
Find out what the stars have in store for you, as renowned astrologer Penny Thornton shares her weekly insights
Need a little guidance? Hoping for some luck or a sign? Let's consult the stars to find out what your week ahead (28 April-4 May) is looking like.
Our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!
Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years.
Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.
Weekly horoscope for April 28-May 4 2026
Aries weekly horoscope
Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.Article continues below
Money worries are about to be resolved and a bonus of some description is on its way. One thing that will speed the process along is your preparedness to compromise.
Taurus weekly horoscope
Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.
There’s a happy ending on the horizon. Romance aside, this is the perfect time to draw a line under the past, and to set out some new rules of engagement.
Gemini weekly horoscope
Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.
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The element of surprise can be used to your advantage, especially in regard to love. Make that unexpected move. If you’re on the receiving end of one, enjoy the moment.
Cancer weekly horoscope
Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.
Whether you make a move based purely on your feelings or someone else does, the heart has its reasons, as you will discover during the course of the week.
Leo weekly horoscope
Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the centre of attention, and big-hearted.
Ending a chapter often involves regret, but on this occasion, all you should do is look at that bright future ahead. Don’t doubt your capacity to find joy and success.
Virgo weekly horoscope
Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.
Getting away from it all is recommended. If you can’t travel to exotic climes, clear some room for doing something that takes you out of yourself and that dreary routine!
Libra weekly horoscope
Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.
This week, knowing your limits is the secret to happiness. If people are trying to get you to do more than you want or break the budget, say a big fat no.
Scorpio weekly horoscope
Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.
The only Full Moon in Scorpio this year takes place on Friday, and it looks set to preside over a mighty important decision. Feel empowered but not invincible.
Sagittarius weekly horoscope
Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.
If you’ve had a spat with someone or, worse, experienced a break-up, there’s a window of opportunity to set matters to rights. Put love first and everything else second.
Capricorn weekly horoscope
Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.
Nine times out of 10, using your head as opposed to your heart works for Capricorn. But this is that one time when you have to go with your feelings.
Aquarius weekly horoscope
Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.
All good things must come to an end. Even if you wish you could continue with a project or association, it’s time to move on. Feel excited, not disappointed.
Pisces weekly horoscope
Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.
If you’re embarking on a journey of any description, anticipate a sense that all is not as it should be. Dismiss those doubt devils. All will be well.
Penny Thornton is an astrologer and author. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was awarded its Diploma in 1977. Penny has had eight books published including Synastry, the astrology of relationships and most recently, Astrology in the Workplace.
She combines her work as a serious astrologer with writing columns for magazines in the UK and Europe and appearing on television. In the year 2000 she established Astrolutely.com, now one of the top astrology sites in the world.
In her former life, Penny was a member of the Royal Ballet Company.
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