Weekly horoscope: Penny Thornton's astrological reading for each star sign for 21-27 April

Need a little guidance? Hoping for some luck or a sign? Let's consult the stars to find out what your week ahead (April 21-27) is looking like.

Our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Weekly horoscope for 21-27 April 2026

Aries weekly horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

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No one doubts your courage, but acting in the heat of the moment could damage your reputation and a lot more besides. Your power on this occasion rests in silence.

Taurus weekly horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

Push comes to shove once again, although for different reasons from last time. There’s a way around the red tape, but it helps to have the law on your side.

Gemini weekly horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

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Venus-Uranus combos inspire developments, especially of the romantic kind. Eyes across a crowded room, maybe, or a parting of the ways. Be open to the unprecedented.

Cancer weekly horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

Experience is a great teacher, which is one way of looking at a development you neither expected nor believe you can benefit from. Breathe – you’ll know what to do.

Leo weekly horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the centre of attention, and big-hearted.

Other people are agents of change for you. A new romance could inspire a life-changing move; or someone you thought had your back could turn out to be a traitor.

Virgo weekly horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

There’s an element of the unexpected and unusual to deal with. Someone may take your breath away or pull the rug out from beneath your feet. Maintain your balance

Libra weekly horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

Just because something hasn't worked out the way you thought it would doesn't mean it’s bad, or that you won’t benefit from it in the future. You will. Stay serene.

Scorpio weekly horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

Secrets are revealed, whether it’s you who has been keeping something in the dark or someone else. Fermentation isn't always good for your health...

Sagittarius weekly horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

If you’ve been waiting for something to light up your life, you’ve got it in spades. This is no ordinary week: what happens could change your horizons in extraordinary ways.

Capricorn weekly horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

The moment has come to make your move, especially one that could send ripples through friends and family. You will never be happy living your life on other people’s terms.

Aquarius weekly horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

What happens now may take you back to late January and the developments and decisions you made then. Be confident to break with tradition and blaze a new trail.

Pisces weekly horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

Everything that was once new and unfamiliar eventually becomes old hat, so even if you don't love the changes that are taking place now, you will as time goes by.