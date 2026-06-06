Physio says this simple 3-2-1 workout is the ‘most effective approach’ for building full-body strength over 50

Carving out time to exercise can feel like a real struggle sometimes, but we know that you never regret a workout. Even if you’re time-poor, studies have shown that just 20 minutes of strength training or a Pilates workout at home a few times a week can make a real difference to physical and mental health.

Physiotherapist Will Harlow works specifically with clients over 50 who are keen to future-proof their health as they age. Speaking to Tamsen Fadal, host of the Tamsen Fadal podcast and author of How To Menopause, he says you don’t need a gym or expensive equipment to see significant results. Instead, he’s recommending a realistic workout you can do from home, which he believes works.

Will, who is also the creator of the HT Physio YouTube channel, tells Tamsen: “The most effective thing I’ve found is actually the 3-2-1 method. It’s very easy to do, and it’s easy to remember.” He adds that with only 20 minutes to work with, you have to be “efficient”.

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What is the 3-2-1 method?

The 3-2-1 method is Will's way of dividing up a resistance training workout. He explains that the '3' part refers to three exercises you choose to do in the session. The '2' refers to frequency - you do the workout twice a week, with a rest day in between. The '1' reflects "how you're going to progress on one variable each week", he says. This could be increasing the number of repetitions or the weight, or challenging your balance to make at least one exercise harder in some way.

“When we’re choosing these exercises, we want to choose exercises that are compound movements," he says. This is anything that works multiple muscles and joints at the same time.

Over the years, many trainers have devised 3-2-1 methods for improving fitness. The most recent before this was the 3-2-1 workout method, which focuses on combining Pilates and strength with cardio exercise. This is an exclusively strength-training weekly routine.

Compound exercises include:

Squats, with or without weights

Lunges, with or without weights

Chest press with dumbbells

Romanian deadlift with dumbbells

Shoulder press with dumbbells

Bent-over row with kettlebells or dumbbells

Press-ups and wall press-ups

Sit-to-stand moves

So, for example, your 3-2-1 workout could look like a squat, press-up (or wall press-ups), and Romanian deadlift. This would target the lower body very effectively, as well as your arms, back, chest, and shoulders.

Each exercise should be done for 8 to 12 repetitions, with a minute's rest in between, twice a week.

The press-up is a great chance to see progress, especially if you can't do one yet. Start with wall press-ups, then graduate to incline press-ups. Before you know it, you'll be doing a full press-up.

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As with all exercise, the key is to be consistent and realistic. You could schedule the workouts for the same time each week, and keep a note of your progression so you know where you left off each week.

In a separate clip, posted on Tamsen’s Instagram, Will explains how important it is to maintain strength as we age. “Muscles are your longevity organ. The more muscle you have on your body, the longer you live. It’s as simple as that,” he says.

“You can improve your strength in about two weeks, because you can get a better connection between your brain and the nerves that run up to your muscles very fast.”