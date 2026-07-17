A trainer says this exercise is better than regular planks for building 'upper-body strength and core stability' - all you need is a set of dumbbells

The plank isn't everyone's favourite, but there's no denying it's very effective for building core strength, full-body stability, and endurance. The only exercise that's potentially better for all the above is the plank row.

This variation uses a set of dumbbells to "combine upper-body strength with core stability", says Mark Harris, a level 4 personal trainer who works with Mirafit. While one arm stabilises you, the other lifts the weights from the floor.

Simply adding this weight makes it a more challenging exercise, and it's better for building strength in the shoulders, back, and arms. If you're looking for an exercise to add to your upper-body workout, make it this one.

How to do plank rows

Plank Rows - YouTube Watch On

Put two dumbbells (preferably hexagonal ones) on the floor.

Come down into a plank position, resting on your hands.

Hold onto the dumbbells or put your hands on the floor next to them if you find that more comfortable, making sure they are directly under your shoulders and about shoulder-width apart.

Move your weight onto your right arm and pick up a dumbbell with your left.

Once stable, drive the left elbow up and back towards your hip. As if you're trying to put the dumbbell in your pocket.

Repeat the movement 8 times on each side, then switch.

HOMCOM 2x10kg Rubber Hex Dumbbell Set £39.99 at Amazon UK Stable, just like the plank row exercise itself. This set of HOMCOM dumbbells have a flat base so they don't roll away. Each one comes as a set as well, making them more affordable than many other weights.

Benefits of plank rows

1. Functional exercise

The plank row is an "excellent anti-rotation exercise", says Mark. "As you row with one arm, your core has to work hard to resist twisting, helping improve stability and control."

This translates to basic everyday movements, like lifting bags, closing a car door, and even walking. It's a functional exercise that helps us age healthily.