Try this strength coach's upper-body workout - thank me later, it's all you need for stronger and more defined arms

While the appearance of strong arms is in vogue at the moment, strength training is about more than appearances - from picking up shopping bags to taking things down from above your head, they aid with functional movement and may make daily life feel easier well into your 80s and 90s.

Melissa Leach, a yoga instructor and strength and conditioning coach at Yoga-Go, says, “Building arm strength goes far beyond aesthetic reasons. It’s often an indicator of overall health and functional capacity, and developing it through regular training can help improve muscle mass, support joint stability, enhance metabolic health, and make everyday tasks easier and safer to perform.”

The same goes for all upper-body strength, she says - and the good news is that you can do short, effective workouts to improve it. Think dumbbells, light weights, and resistance bands.

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Try this arm workout

1. Arm circles

This short warm-up exercise gets the shoulder joints ready for the more intense movement to come.

Here's how to do arm circles:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and extend your arms straight out to the sides, at shoulder height.

Make small circles forward for 20 to 30 seconds, then reverse the direction.

2. Shoulder press

Standing Dumbbell Shoulder Press (Tutorial + Tips) | Team Evolve - YouTube Watch On

This is a compound movement, targeting most of the upper muscles on the front of the body, but particularly the muscles on the front, sides, and back of the shoulder.

"Keep your ribs pulled in and your core engaged so the work stays in your shoulders rather than the lower back," says Melissa.