Try this simple workout to 'use all muscle groups in 30 minutes' and boost strength

Even in the heat, it's good to move our bodies and keep the blood pumping. If you can't get into your air-conditioned gym and don't fancy an outdoor workout in these temperatures, then this quick 30-minute workout with dumbbells at home could be for you.

Caroline Idiens is a women's fitness coach with over two million followers on social media, and the founder of Caroline's Circuits. Jenni Falconer is a friend and fellow fitness lover. Together, they demonstrate the strength training workout.

"Absolutely LOVED this one @jennifalconer ~ it's such a great circuit using all muscle groups in 30 mins, some of my favourite functional full body exercises," says Caroline.

The pair are using 3kg dumbbells, but you can choose whatever weight you can manage. Just remember you'll be doing nine exercises in quick succession, so use weights you can lift.

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30-minute dumbbell workout

1. Squat and alt press

Hold the dumbbells at shoulder height.

Squat deeply.

As you rise to stand, push one dumbbell above your head with a straight arm.

Squat for 40 seconds, alternating each arm.

The squat and alternating press will give you a full-body workout that targets your quads, glutes, hamstrings, core, upper arms, and shoulders.