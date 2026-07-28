Helen Skelton is spending her summer outdoors in the sunshine. This week, she shared pictures from the sunny Lake District filming for her television show, Lost and Found in the Lakes. Recently, she was on holiday with family, adventuring with her children, exploring trails by bike, and hiking with a friend across the fells.

It's hardly surprising that Helen is making the most of the weather. She's known for her love of hiking and distance running, having completed an ultra-marathon and the London Marathon multiple times.

On her feet this summer are a pair of Asics Kayano trainers, one of the best running shoes. I recently tested the newest pair, the Kayano 33, and I can see why they were Helen's top choice. It's a plush shoe designed for comfort and support over speed, making it a great walking shoe for the summer months when you don't need quite so much grip on the dry trails.

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Helen wears the Asics Kayano 31, a previous model with this unique pink colourway and orange edges on the sole. Being so popular, it's no longer available to buy anywhere. I've recently been running, walking, and generally going about in the new Asics Kayano 33, and I recommend them just as much.

Asics Kayano 33 review

When I pulled on the Asics Kayano 33 for the first time, I immediately noticed how stable they felt. I'm an overpronator (my foot rolls outward when I run or walk), and the new foam in the midsole (called Fluid Support) is ideal for this. It works with the foot's natural path, guiding it straighter as it rolls forward. A wider base also helps. It's a noticeably pleasant difference from other running shoes I've tried.

However, despite the firm stability, they still feel plush underfoot. I could walk or run for miles in them without an issue. This is down to other midsole foam, designed to feel springy and comfortable like you're walking on clouds. It's the best of both worlds.

The Kayano 33 are more stable than most running shoes, which can prioritise responsiveness and speed over stability, leaving you slightly wobbly when you walk in them. On slightly more uneven terrain, the stability comes in very handy, so I can see why these are so popular for both running and walking workouts.