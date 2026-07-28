Stanley Tucci's simple summer pasta 'tastes a lot more complex than it is', and his top tip helps you prep it in advance

If you’re always on the lookout for a new dish to add to your repertoire, Stanley Tucci’s surprisingly simple summer pasta is packed full of flavour, healthy veggies and can be prepped in advance.

The Oscar-nominated star shared his favourite summer pasta when he appeared on the debut episode of Holly Willoughby’s brand new YouTube show, Together. The duo cooked Stanley’s Pasta alla Nerano, which makes great use of the flavours of just a handful of key ingredients and some of Stanley’s Italian top tips.

All you’ll need for this flavourful dish is spaghetti, courgettes, parmesan, basil and some sunflower or olive oil.

(Image credit: YouTube/Holly Willoughby Together with Voy)

While Holly and Stanley take the full length of the episode to whip up this summery dish, it actually doesn’t take that long at all when you get right to it. It starts with bringing a pan full of oil to the boil.

In a somewhat unexpected move, Stanley suggests not using your best olive oil here. It’s all about shallow frying the courgettes, so you need the pan or pot to be at least halfway full, therefore using a cheaper oil is fine.