Ruth Langsford’s ‘fabulous little gadget’ makes avocado prep a mess-free cinch – and it’s under £10

The humble avocado is a popular fruit – mashed on toast, homemade guacamole, or simply by itself, it's a delicious source of fats, fibre and vitamins.

However, every avocado lover knows that they aren’t always the simplest ingredient to prepare. Sliced fingers trying to cut open the rind, messy hands trying to eke out the stone, and accidentally mushing up the ripe flesh when you try to scoop it out to serve.

Thanfully, Ruth Langsford has found a simple, affordable solution in the Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Tool. Ruth often shares her culinary tips and tricks, including the strange ingredient that gives deep flavour to her spaghetti bolognese, but this find, which she calls a 'fabulous little gadget' has got to be one of her best yet.

A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford) A photo posted by on

Shop Ruth's 3-in-1 Avocado Tool

Exact Match OXO Oxo Good Grips 3-In-1 Avocado Tool £8.80 at John Lewis Split, pit, slice and scoop avocados safely and effectively with the oxo good grips 3-in-1 avocado tool - tried and tested by Ruth, who called it "fabulous." HLKQAO Avocado Cutter, 3 in 1 Avocado Slicer £5.49 at Amazon UK This avocado slicer might not have Ruth's stamp of approval, but it's an affordable alternative with similar functions. MasterClass Stainless Steel Avocado Slicer and Scooper £8.15 at Amazon UK If you don't need help slicing, this tool could help where Ruth struggled - scooping and slicing avocado with a rigid, wider set of tongs.

Sharing a video with her social media followers, Ruth asked, “Do you love avocados as much as I do? If you do, I've got a little kitchen gadget I want to share with you.”

“Now this is from OXO. It looks weird, doesn't it?”

However, look beyond its appearance, and you’ve got the most handy bit of kit. Ruth then went on to demonstrate the three different functions, starting with the “brilliant” knife side to cut the rind of the avocado.

Showing the blade, Ruth pointed out that it’s “quite blunt, so you know you’re not going to cut yourself. You slice your avocado and then we twist.”

Sign up to the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Next she came on to the true genius of the gadget - a “fabulous” design feature “where you get the stone out without making a mess or using a sharp knife”.

Ruth demonstrated, “Now you know that tricky bit of getting the stone out. Look at that. You've got little metal prongs in there. You do that [hitting the prongs flat on the stone] and then you twist. Ta-da!”

If you’re looking to slice up your avocado to fold into a salad or to sprinkle over some toast, you can then use the third function of the gadget. Ruth was honest that this was arguably the trickier features to use, and results may vary.

The scoop and slice part “really depends on the consistency. If the avocado's too hard, this won't go through. And if, like this one, it's a bit soft, you don't get the complete clean slice.”

Fans in the comments were completely sold on Ruth’s gadget.

One wrote, “Mushy avocado and blood covered hands no more. Thanks Ruth” and another added, “The amount of near misses I’ve had with a knife and removing the stone. This would be perfect”.