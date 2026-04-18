'This weeder is light and easy to use’ – this stand-up gardening tool makes light work of stubborn weeds

As someone who is very active, enjoys strength training regularly, I can honestly say there is no exercise that humbles me more than gardening. Deceptively strenuous in many ways, it can be a great workout. But, as with any exercise, it's important to make sure you're looking after your body while doing so.

Someone who knows much about this is 71-year-old Chris Rawlinson. A member of the woman&home tester network and keen gardener, Chris spends a lot of time tending to her large garden. And, to help protect her feet and back particularly while doing so, uses this Fiskars weed puller.

"This weeder is light and easy to use," Chris says. "I bought it about two years ago, having previously used a garden fork to dig out big weeds, especially ones with one long root. But this caused me to develop plantar fasciitis - the pressure of pushing down the top bar of the fork I think caused the damage.

"Using the weeder is much easier as it needs less effort to push in the prongs which surround the tap root and then close around it. Then a pull on the handle levers the weeder on the foot rest and out comes the weed. So much easier!"

This back- and foot-friendly tool has four serrated, stainless-steel claws, which when pushed into the ground get a firm grip on weeds and roots. Its long ergonomic handle has been designed specifically to make weeding easier for anyone who has trouble kneeling or bending, and an easy-eject mechanism clears the tool without the need to bend over and manually remove it.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

"The weeds, which so often grow close to a plant I want, can be targeted without disturbing the roots of the other plants. It's particularly good for getting weeds in borders in summer."

Saving Chris' feet and back, this tool helps lessen the possibility of injuries often associated with everyday gardening. "The weeder also saves straining your back lifting a garden fork, or bending down to pull the weeds up."

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If you're looking to head out in the garden to enjoy the forecasted sunshine, here are a few more helpful tools to make everyday gardening tasks just that little bit easier.

LIVIVO 2-in1 Garden Kneeler Seat £20.99 at Amazon UK With over 2,000 reviews on Amazon, this two-in-one garden kneeler and seat gets an impressive average score of 4.7 out of 5 stars. "Well made. I

much appreciate being able to get up easily thanks to the "arms." Has made a huge difference to my weeding. Useful tool pocket. Folds away neatly between uses," wrote one reviewer just last month. NRS Healthcare Easi-Grip Garden Trowel £22.99 at Amazon UK Designed to make gardening more comfortable, this easi-grip trowel features a specially angled handle to help keep your hand and wrist in a natural position, reducing strains and blisters that occur with conventional tools. The soft green handle helps with grip, and a waterproof coating makes it easy to use in wet weather. Wilkinson Sword Long Reach Pruner £37.50 at Amazon UK This long reach pruning tool makes cutting and grabbing difficult to reach branches a cinch. A high carbon, sharp, non-stick blade can cut through fresh growth easily, and can handle stems up to 22mm thick. An easy-to-operate hand level rotate for easy access when needing to tackle pruning dense and/or tricky angled foliage.

Chris isn't the only one who rates the Fiskars weed puller. The gardening tool has thousands of positive reviews online. "Always quality gear from Fiskars. If you looked at this weeder even once just buy it. This is one of the single best purchases of my life. Period. It is so good in every aspect. Build quality, efficiency, speed, ease of use…. I could go on. Just buy it! NOW! You will be begging for more weeds!," wrote one reviewer last week.

Another happy customer makes a very good point about what length product to choose: Fabulous weed puller. Great for pulling thistles and Ragwort. Very easy to use. I’d say if you were above 5ft-4, then order the 100cm one and not 90cm as you’d have to slightly bend forward and possibly get back ache."