Join our Tester Network

Our network of testers is savvy, astute, and always on a mission to find their perfect products. From cooling fans and mattresses to mascaras and even wedding guest outfits, our testers put products through their paces in real homes, under real-life conditions.

Our in-house team bring their expertise across homes, health, fashion and beauty. We’ll tell you what’s inside a mattress (and why that matters) or whether a fan’s motor passes our technical test (and what that means), but when it comes to knowing if something actually works in everyday life — if an air fryer is easy to use and quick to clean, or whether a fake tan goes on streak-free as the packaging promises, the people with all the answers are Tester Network members.

Why join the Tester Network?

If you’ve found yourself exasperated when scrolling for a specific product, you’re the perfect person to join. You’ll get to tell the truth about the products that you shop for online to other people in the same situation as you. In short, by joining the Tester Network, you’ll get to:

Try out top products across homes, health, fashion and beauty

Share your honest, unfiltered feedback on what they're like to use

Help other women spend their money wisely

See your feedback shape our expert-led reviews

Keep the products you’ve tested (yes, you read that correctly!)

How it works:

Joining the tester network couldn’t be easier. All you have to do is reach out to our Ecommerce Editor, Heidi Scrimgeour - you'll see an envelope icon beside her name, below.) She’ll ask what you’re interested in reviewing, why a particular product or brand interests you, and why you're keen to test it out. You'll need some writing skills and a good camera (a camera phone is usually fine), but the most important thing is your passion.

Heidi Scrimgeour Social Links Navigation Ecommerce Editor I’m so excited to launch our new tester network - a space created especially for women over forty who want to share their real, lived experience to help our readers make informed, confident choices. Whether it’s skincare that delivers real results, a home appliance or device that saves you precious time or gets you closer to your health goals, or fashion that feels as if it was made just for you, we want to help you shout about it. We’re passionate about building honest, relatable, and genuinely useful product reviews and buying guides shaped by real women, not empty promises or marketing hype. If you love discovering new things and are always telling your friends about your favourite brands or must-buys, then I’d love you to join us - just click on the envelope beside my name to drop me an email.

Once you’ve signed up, here’s what to expect:

We’ll match you to the right products We take time to pair testers with the products that suit them best. For example, if we’re testing cooling mattresses, we’ll ask testers with back pain to try ones with supportive features, match couples with motion-reducing mattresses, and select city-dwellers with narrow staircases to put bed-in-a-box designs to the test.

You’ll test at home Depending on the product, we’ll ask you to try it out for a minimum of two weeks and sometimes as long as six months. You’ll live with it, use it as you normally would, and make notes along the way.

You’ll give us your honest feedback We’ll send you a detailed brief with questions. Some will feel obvious, others might feel nit-picky, but together, they help us build a full picture of what a product is really like. We don’t want sugar-coating. We want the truth, plain and simple.

We’ll write the review Our editorial experts combine your first-hand experiences with our market knowledge and testing research. The final review blends both perspectives, so our readers know whether something is truly worth their hard-earned cash. And here’s the important bit: if a product doesn’t pass our standards, we won't recommend it in a review. No fake praise, or hype; just honest, credible reviews.

What happens next?

Our testers usually get to keep the products they review (a perk of the work), and they can keep us updated with any developments that might happen seasonally. We find this happens often because our testers are passionate people.

We’ll take your feedback document and turn it into a review. This combines our expert findings through research as well as market-wide standards. The final review will be a blend of both our Tester Network hands-on experience and our in-house expertise. If a product isn’t any good, it won’t get featured in our reviews or buying guides. The ones that pass get a star rating and a dedicated product review.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Want to know more?

Our testers tend to be a curious bunch, so if you have more questions, you can leave us a comment at the end of this page. Joining the Tester Network is your chance to be part of something fun, useful, and genuinely influential. Together, our experts give women like you the knowledge and confidence to spend wisely, because you deserve products that really deliver.