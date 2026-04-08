W&H's Reader Approved Awards - real women putting products to the test

We all know how hard it can be to tell which products are actually worth your money. With so many bold claims and glowing reviews out there, it’s not always easy to separate what works from what’s just well-marketed.

That’s exactly why we’ve launched our brand new Reader Approved Awards at woman&home.

Rather than relying on industry panels or quick first impressions, these awards are built around something much simpler: real women, using products in their everyday lives, and sharing what they honestly think.

At the heart of it is our woman&home Tester Network – a growing community of readers who trial everything from kitchen gadgets and cleaning buys to sleep essentials and smart home tech in their own homes.

The ones that truly stand out will earn a Reader Approved badge, with winners announced in June 2026. Entries are now open, with submissions closing on Thursday 16th April 2026.

(Image credit: Future)

It means the feedback is practical, detailed and, most importantly, real. The kind you’d get from a friend who’s already spent the money and can tell you if something is genuinely worth it.

Over the coming months, our testers will be putting entries through their paces across five key areas: Food, Sleep, Smart Home, Kitchen and Cleaning. They’ll be looking at everything from ease of use to durability and whether a product actually does what it promises.

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For us, this is about making recommendations you can trust. No hype, no overpromising – just products that have proved themselves in real homes, with real lives going on around them.

And if you’ve ever wanted to have your say on the products everyone is talking about, our Tester Network is always open to new members too - here's how to join.