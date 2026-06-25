Announcing our 2026 woman&home skin awards winners!
Searching for products that will transform your complexion? Look no further than these 80 standout buys
A solid skincare routine is the bedrock of gorgeous, glowing skin. That's why we're here to celebrate the very best skin essentials, innovative formulations and problem-solvers that truly deliver.
Skin is the largest organ in the body, and a great barometer of our overall well-being. So whether you're looking for the best cleanser to suit your skin type, a reliable facial sunscreen, or a super serum, you can cherry-pick from this list knowing that every single product has the woman&home stamp of approval.
With the help of a panel of industry experts, we've put hundreds of washes, creams, tools and treatments to the test, to pick 80 award-worthy winners.
The 2026 woman&home skin awards winners!
Cleansers and exfoliators
Best balm cleanser - luxury
RRP: £32
A light but thorough formula that melts away the trials of the day, with a caring oil blend to nourish skin.
“The cleansing balm of my dreams. It has the perfect gel-balm texture for a luxurious massaging cleanse and effortless but thorough makeup removal. It actually makes cleansing an enjoyable process.” Grace Day, esthetician and beauty editor
Best balm cleanser - savvy shopper
RRP: £15
This nourishing, buttery balm gives a luxurious cleanse on a budget. It's a classic for a reason.
“I am yet to find someone who doesn't love this cleanser. A great all-rounder that is gentle, hydrating and softening.” Annie Milroy, beauty writer
Best cream cleanser - luxury
RRP: £70
Those of you with sensitive and dry complexions will love this cushioning cream that puts the skin barrier first.
“This milk cleanser has a silky texture that feels elegant and comforting on the skin. I'd say it would be particularly effective for mature or dry skin types thanks to its nourishing, barrier-supportive feel.” Dr Sophie Shotter, aesthetic doctor
Best cream cleanser - savvy shopper
RRP: £17
Endorsed by dermatologists, this gentle formula leaves skin soft and sated.
“This is great for a morning refresh or second cleanse. It leaves skin lovely and soft, and not at all stripped. I wasn't desperate to put my moisturiser on afterwards, which I can be with some cleansers." Jess Beech, beauty editor
Best foam cleanser
RRP: £13.99
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