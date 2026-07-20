Vita Liberata is quietly one of the best tanning brands you're not using

If you were to ask most people to name one of the best fake tan brand off the top of their head, chances are Vita Liberata wouldn't be the first one out of the gate. And yet, scratch beneath the surface of any beauty editor's bathroom shelf, kit bag or desert island beauty list, and you'll almost always find something from this range tucked in there.

Vita Liberata has spent the best part of two decades quietly building a reputation as the tanning brand insiders actually use, rather than the one that shouts the loudest. It was behind the invention of Odour Remove™ technology, tackling that unmistakable biscuity fake tan smell years before most competitors caught on, and its formulas lean on certified organic, non-toxic ingredients rather than harsh chemicals - something that matters more the more sensitive or mature your skin becomes, so it's known as having some of the best fake tans for mature skin too. It's also the tan of choice for plenty of makeup artists working backstage and on set, which tells you a lot about how it performs under scrutiny.

So why isn't it a household name in the way St Tropez or Bondi Sands are? Possibly because Vita Liberata has built its name the old-fashioned way - one good tan at a time, passed on by word of mouth rather than through a viral moment. Below, our beauty team share the products from the range they actually reach for, and why.

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Best Vita Liberata tanning products - as picked by our editors