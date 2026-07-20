Vita Liberata is quietly one of the best tanning brands you're not using
From odourless formulas to skincare-infused serums, here's why Vita Liberata has quietly become a beauty insider favourite
If you were to ask most people to name one of the best fake tan brand off the top of their head, chances are Vita Liberata wouldn't be the first one out of the gate. And yet, scratch beneath the surface of any beauty editor's bathroom shelf, kit bag or desert island beauty list, and you'll almost always find something from this range tucked in there.
Vita Liberata has spent the best part of two decades quietly building a reputation as the tanning brand insiders actually use, rather than the one that shouts the loudest. It was behind the invention of Odour Remove™ technology, tackling that unmistakable biscuity fake tan smell years before most competitors caught on, and its formulas lean on certified organic, non-toxic ingredients rather than harsh chemicals - something that matters more the more sensitive or mature your skin becomes, so it's known as having some of the best fake tans for mature skin too. It's also the tan of choice for plenty of makeup artists working backstage and on set, which tells you a lot about how it performs under scrutiny.
So why isn't it a household name in the way St Tropez or Bondi Sands are? Possibly because Vita Liberata has built its name the old-fashioned way - one good tan at a time, passed on by word of mouth rather than through a viral moment. Below, our beauty team share the products from the range they actually reach for, and why.
Best Vita Liberata tanning products - as picked by our editors
Best for: longevity without the commitment
"I've used this product for years. It delivers a subtle hint of colour that's more about creating a flawless, perfected finish rather than a noticeable bronzed look. I love its smooth and uniform finish, and for an instant formula it has shockingly good staying power." - Steph Maylor, Beauty Editor, in our best fake tans for pale skin guide
"A subtle, soft focus, ever-so-slightly-warm wash that reflects light and deflects attention from whatever you'd prefer to cover. The finish is bang-on, not flat yet not sparkly - basically, it looks like nice, even skin." - Fiona McKim, Digital Beauty Editor, in her Vita Liberata Body Blur editor recommendation
"This is a godsend if you have a busy week of events, as you can enjoy instant gratification and lasting bronzing effects in just a few sweeps." - Sennen Prickett, Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Writer, in our best instant tans guide
The need to know
Key technology: Light-reflecting particles, Shea Butter and Organic Glycerin; water- and transfer-resistant
Finish: Soft-focus, blurring, natural bronze - not shimmery
Develops: Instant, wears up to 24 hours
Shades: 5, from Lighter-Light through to Dark
Best for: self-tan sceptics
"When you find 'The One', you just know. This serum serves as a simple way to elevate your body care routine and unlock a sun-kissed glow in the process. It's incredibly lightweight in texture, effortlessly gliding onto the skin and is packed full of skincare ingredients which work to hydrate and nourish the complexion." - Sennen Prickett, Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Writer, in her Vita Liberata The Glaze editor recommendation
The need to know
Key technology: Tripeptide 1 and Tetrapeptide 7, alongside botanicals, formulated to support collagen and elastin production
Finish: Natural, hydrated, luminous glow with no orange tinge
Develops: Around 6-8 hours, dries down fast with no guide colour or strong tan smell
Shades: Single buildable formula
Best for: An instant fix before a last-minute plan
"If you've been invited to a last-minute social engagement and want a tan immediately then this is the product for you. Its lightweight, super sheer formula provides an instant wash of dewy colour that evens out your skin tone and minimises redness - and its chunky doe foot applicator effortlessly dots onto the skin." - Jess Beech, Beauty Editor, in our best fake tans for the face guide
The need to know
Key technology: Hyaluronic acid, Organic Glycerin and Vitamin E; light-reflecting pigments for a dewy finish
Finish: Instant
Develops: Dewy, luminous, no shine
Shades: 4