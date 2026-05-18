Trust me: even if you hate fake tan, you'll love this low-effort, skincare-infused self-tan serum

From the biscuity scent and stained bedsheets to streaky finishes, there are plenty of reasons people might not be a fan of fake tan – but, you know what they say: when you find 'The One', you just know.

I don't want to blow my own trumpet, but when it comes to the best self-tans, I declare myself an expert. Over the years, I've tested dozens of formulas, meaning I know a thing or two about how to spot a quality buy. However, a seamless application can also require hours of scrubbing, exfoliating and hydrating the skin with body lotions.

So, you can imagine my delight when I discovered Vita Liberata's latest launch, The Glaze – a skincare-infused serum that is most comparable to the best gradual tans. I must admit, I'm not always the biggest fan of the fake tan process; however, I'm convinced that this buy can even convert the most steadfast self-tanning haters.

Latest Videos From

The skincare-infused self-tan serum for a natural-looking glow

Jam-packed with supercharged skincare ingredients, such as the brand's bioactives that encourage collagen and elastin production, it's no surprise that this newly launched formula from Vita Liberata makes one of the best fake tans for mature skin on the market.

Vita Liberata The Glaze Peptide Tanning Serum £34 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK RRP: £34 Dubbed by the brand as their most innovative product to date, Vita Liberata's The Glaze not only delivers an enviable glow but also supports the health of the skin. Equipped with Tripeptide 1, Tetrapeptide 7 and botanicals, this serum works to stimulate maximum collagen and elastin production. Its silky texture quickly absorbs into the skin, revealing a hydrated, luminous, natural-looking finish in a few hours. Not to mention, the texture of the skin appears smoother and plumper.

This serum serves as a simple way to elevate your body care routine and unlock a sun-kissed glow in the process. It's incredibly lightweight in texture, effortlessly gliding onto the skin and is packed full of skincare ingredients which work to hydrate and nourish the complexion.

Personally, I choose to apply the serum with a self-tan mitt (either the Loving Tan Deluxe Applicator Mitt or Bondi Sands Application Mitt to be exact) but, this easy-to-apply formula could easily be massaged into the skin using your palms. While it's not the quickest self-tan product to develop, taking about 6-8 hours, it does dry down fast, doesn't have a guide colour or a pungent tan smell – so you can get dressed quickly thereafter.

Sennen's legs before using the Vita Liberata The Glaze (L) and her legs after using Vita Liberata The Glaze (R) (Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

In terms of results, it delivers a light to medium glow, but it can be built up over a few days to achieve your desired depth of tan. It gives my complexion a natural-looking pick-me-up that mimics having spent the weekend on a sunny city break - and doesn't have any orange tinge to it.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I would go as far as to say that I've never tried a self-tan that requires so little effort and maintenance to upkeep the results. Not to mention, it's also a fairly long-wearing formula and fades incredibly evenly. In fact, it doesn't go patchy on areas of dry skin such as knees and elbows, which is rare – even if you are a bit lax with applying moisturising bodycare.