Considering eyebrow tattoos? Ruth Langsford reveals the amazing, natural-looking results of her treatment

Permanent eyebrow makeup has been around for decades in various forms, and the treatment has come a long way from the obviously tattooed-on looks some of us may remember from its earliest iteration.

With subtle approaches like powder brows and microblading surging in popularity, many high-profile faces are opting for long-term eyebrow definition. This list includes rumoured royal fan, Queen Camilla, woman&home's beauty director Sarah Cooper-White (whose microblading review dubbed it "one of the best tweakments I’ve tried") and now, Ruth Langsford.

For those who are interested in eyebrow tattooing, but concerned about how natural - or not - it will look, Langsford has shared a post-treatment update to social media that could be all the motivation you need to book in.

Latest Videos From

Ruth Langsford's amazing, natural-looking eyebrow transformation

Taking to Instagram exactly one week after posting a video of her having the eyebrow tattoo treatment, Langsford posted a video titled EYEBROW TATTOO UPDATE!! - showing off the defined, natural-looking effect of the treatment.

"I just wanted to show you my tattoo eyebrows with no makeup on," Ruth begins, "because when I posted the video, when they're being done, they look very dark, and they're not."

A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford) A photo posted by on

Leaning into the camera, Ruth then displays the soft, subtle tones of her brows to full effect, saying, "They're this really soft, taupey brown. So if you were looking at the tattoo video and thinking, it's a bit dark for me, you can choose your colour - I go for this soft taupe brown."

At-home option Maybelline Tattoo Brow Peel Off Eyebrow Gel £8.55 at Amazon UK There is no such thing as a DIY eyebrow tattooing (and thank goodness for that); however, this clever peel-off gel does stain the brow hairs and skin beneath for a matter of days, offering longer-term definition than makeup. Soft strokes L'Oreal L'oreal Paris Unbelieva’brow Micro Tatouage £13.99 at Boots.com If you prefer a microblading look over tattoo brows, this inky pen from L'Oreal has a serrated nib that allows you to draw on a hair-like effect that sticks around for two days.

As a beauty editor who had my eyebrows microbladed (a form of eyebrow tattooing where the strokes are painted on individually by hand) many years ago, I wholeheartedly agree with Ruth. Much like any tattoo, of which I also have many, the initial colour during and directly after treatment will always be far darker and more saturated than the finished result.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is because the pigment initially sits in the very top layer of skin, oxidising and looking very intense, before being absorbed into the deeper layers. When your skin's healing and natural cell renewal processes kick in, you will shed those top layers of skin, after which the softer-looking pigment that has been driven deeper into the dermis remains. This then slowly fades with time, too, after which you can choose to have it topped up (usually every six months or so) or allow it to fade away back to your natural brows.

As with so many longer-lasting treatments, from Botox to a Brazilian blow dry, having your eyebrows microbladed is all about trusting the process - and your practitioner. If you are interested in eyebrow tattooing, always pick a reputable artist whose work you have seen many examples of, before and after the healing stage.

A lengthy consultation is a must to find the exact finished shape and tone you will be happy with, and keep in mind that they will almost certainly look darker than expected at first, so there is no need to panic. Just like Ruth's tattoo brows, they will settle into a subtle and beautiful brow in a matter of days.