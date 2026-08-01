I used to avoid updos - but this 2-in-1 root cover has transformed my hairline and my confidence

From ponytails to messy buns, you would rarely see me wearing any updo outside of the four walls of my house.

As someone with fine strands, my hair routine is geared entirely around trying to bolster the density of my tresses – whether that's one of the best shampoos for fine hair or best hair thickening products. My hairline is on the sparse side, so I rarely opt to wear my hair up unless I'm working from home or getting ready to hit the hay.

Fortunately, Laura Geller's all-new root cover-up stick landed on my desk this month and, let me tell you, it's one of the best new beauty launches July had to offer. This nifty, versatile stick delivers fuller, thicker-looking hair in a swipe, while remaining utterly natural to the eye – and it's boosted my confidence tenfold.