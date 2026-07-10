"Clients want colour that feels wearable, healthy and premium": Victoria Beckham's new hot honey blonde is everywhere

Victoria Beckham has taken her blonde era to its brightest point yet. Spotted in Paris on 2 July, Beckham's ends appeared noticeably brighter than they had just a couple of weeks earlier, with the rich caramel tones seen in mid-June softly elevated into something altogether warmer.

The result is a look being dubbed "Hot Honey Blonde" - a step up from the caramel balayage she'd been wearing, and a shift towards the summer season's most popular tone. She's moved on from toasted caramel territory into a softer, sunnier finish, marking a stylish hair refresh for summer 2026.

It's the latest chapter in a gradual transformation that's been building since spring, when Beckham first swapped her signature glossy brunette for a buttery blonde balayage. That look was built on a brown base, with a controlled balayage technique and deliberately soft, subtle roots that kept the impression of her natural colour intact - but with each appearance since, the ends have crept steadily lighter and warmer.

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The trend is also being driven by a broader shift towards healthier-looking hair, with clients moving away from overly cool platinum shades in favour of softer, sunlit tones that complement a wider range of skin tones.

"The blend from Victoria's naturally rich brown roots into the buttery cream ends is the defining feature of this new colour," explains hair colourist Josh Wood, from Josh Wood London. "The transition is seamless, with subtle baby balayage around the face to softly blend the rich brown into the buttery cream blonde"

"Hot Honey Blonde is the perfect balance between brightness and warmth," adds Spectrum One founder Katy Grimshaw. "Clients want colour that feels wearable, healthy, and premium - and this trend delivers exactly that. It works beautifully across extensions because the multidimensional tones create incredible movement and blend seamlessly with natural hair.

"Warm blondes photograph beautifully and look more natural in different lighting," Katy adds. "We're seeing clients embrace richer tones that feel glossy, glamorous, and easier to maintain between salon appointments."