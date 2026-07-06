Can black sesame seeds reverse grey hair? Experts weigh in on the social media trend

The latest ingredient attracting attention for its beauty benefits may already be sitting in your kitchen cupboard. Black sesame seeds are quickly becoming a wellness staple, finding their way into everything from matcha lattes and smoothie bowls to rich, nutty pastes eaten straight from the spoon. The appeal? Advocates claim a daily serving could help keep grey hairs at bay.

While the trend may feel new to our social media feeds, black sesame has been used in Traditional Chinese Medicine for centuries, where it's traditionally believed to nourish the kidneys and liver – two organs thought to play an important role in hair health and vitality.

Rich in nutrients including copper, iron, zinc and vitamin E, the tiny seeds have long been valued as part of an inside-out approach to wellbeing. But can they really influence when we go grey? We asked a consultant dermatologist to settle the debate.

Can black sesame seeds reverse grey hair?

Black sesame has earned a reputation as a hair-friendly food thanks to its nutritional profile. Naturally rich in copper, antioxidants and polyunsaturated fats, it's packed with nutrients that support overall health. And because copper plays a role in melanin production – the pigment that gives hair its colour – some have suggested black sesame could help delay the appearance of grey hair.

While it sounds plausible, the evidence isn't there yet. "The idea of black sesame paste helping to maintain youthful hair colour is thought to have originated in Traditional Chinese Medicine," says consultant dermatologist Dr Magnus Lynch. "It certainly contains healthy minerals, nutrients and antioxidants, but there is no scientific evidence to support the suggestion that it stops hair turning grey."

Hair turns grey as pigment-producing cells, known as melanocytes, gradually become less active within the hair follicle as we age. While certain nutrient deficiencies have been linked to premature greying, genetics and the natural ageing process remain the biggest influences on when our hair loses its natural pigment.

"It is true that certain deficiencies in copper, iron, vitamin B12 and folate have been linked to premature greying in some studies, but eating additional amounts of these vitamins and nutrients will not reverse the effects," says Dr Lynch. "Smoking is currently thought to have a stronger impact on earlier greying."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Are black sesame seeds good for your hair?

Black sesame may not hold the secret to keeping grey hairs at bay, but it's still a worthwhile addition to your shopping list. Naturally rich in unsaturated fats, antioxidants and minerals, the seeds can support overall wellbeing as part of a balanced diet.

"Black sesame seeds can support overall skin health and hair production if included within a healthy diet. However, they will not boost growth or shine on their own," says Dr Lynch. Ultimately, healthy hair is shaped by far more than any one ingredient. Scalp care and lifestyle make a difference, too.

Does anything help keep hair pigmented for longer?

"If you are worried about turning grey prematurely, it is worth having a discussion with your GP about your general health in case of any underlying medical cause such as a thyroid disorder," says Dr Lynch. "I'd advise eating a balanced diet including sufficient protein, iron, zinc, vitamin D, Omega-3 and vitamin B12, particularly if you are vegetarian or vegan. Be aware that smoking is thought to be a major factor. Protect your scalp from the sun and seek support if you suffer from chronic stress."