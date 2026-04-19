I swapped subtle grey blending for statement grey spotlighting - and I've been collecting compliments ever since

If I can boldly claim to have a bit of youth on my side, I've gone a bit grey, a bit too young. It's genetic. I clearly recall my mother's once espresso-dark hair turning blonder and blonder, a result of her colourist cramming in more highlights with every visit to stem the inevitable tide.

She stopped all that faff over a decade ago and now has a lovely, swingy silver bob. I'll happily go in that direction too at some point, but so far, my approach to going grey has been to blend it away with balayage.

Yet, just like my forefathers (i.e. mum), what started as a smattering of silver has evolved into a big, almost 100% grey zone right at the front of my hair and, strangely, on one side only. Subtle lights and all the Colour Wow in the world can't do much for that, so a change of tack was required.

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Why grey spotlighting is the most compliment-garnering colour I've had in years

Thinking back to mother and her hairdresser's two-decade battle and eventual defeat (shout out Jacqui, you tried!) I wondered what might happen if, instead of fighting to hide my greys, I put them in the spotlight instead?

Enter: the hair colour trend of lightened face framing streaks, which probably peaked amongst people who care deeply about having trendy hair a few years ago. But I've always thought there was something cool and punk rock rebellious about this look, so off I went to Nicola Clarke Salon to visit senior colourist Caroline, and put my transformation in her expert hands.

(Image credit: Future / Fiona McKIM)

Happily, considering I'd pulled the name grey spotlighting out of thin air, after a good old chat, Caroline 100% nailed the vision. She suggested packing foils incredibly closely all around the hairline and front to create a 'pop' of bleach that would make a nice feature of my grey streak and add a symetrical fame framer at the other side. Behind that, my roots were left as my natural dark blonde base for noticeable contrast.

(Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

This resulted in so many good things. A colour that works with, instead of against, what my hair actually wants to do. A flattering grey-blonde brightness around my face with easy, low-maintenance regrowth behind it. And a mercifully efficient appointment time - I'm talking sub two hours. Any blonde who's gone beyond the four-hour, cramping bum cheek point in the salon chair will know what a treat that is

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To reveal my superficial, validation-seeking side, I have received more positive comments on this colour than any other in recent memory. It's been nice. This statement shade also feels more fun and youthful than my former subtle herringbone highlights. Maybe because I associate it with fun people like Caitlin Moran and my favourite at-the-time Spice Girl, Geri. Had to add the caveat as I'm more of a Mel C girl these days.

Anyway, I realise this specific look works with my base colour, the location of my silver strands and about a dozen other variables, so you and your colourist would need to consult and adjust as necessary. Everyone is on their own hair journey, whether that's embracing grey, highlighting it into oblivion or spotlighting it like me. But it's always nice to find a new hair colour option on the table, at any age. Sounds good? Great! Let's chat next Sunday.