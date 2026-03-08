Going grey is the most stylish thing you can do in 2026 - these are the chicest ways celebs are doing it

Forget salt and pepper roots, trialling innovative root cover-up formulas and splurging on frequent trips to the salon, we think going grey is the most stylish thing you can do in 2026 – here's why.

Championing elegance, style, and chicness, grey hair is a look that transcends the list of 2026 hair trends. Going grey can be a divisive topic for many, as knowing when, how, and if you want to embrace the greys can be a tricky decision. However, in the same breath, it can also be an empowering way to boost confidence – not to mention, it's also cost-effective, saving you money on expensive salon appointments.

So, if you've been thinking of taking the plunge or you're simply looking for a way to stylishly switch up your strands, we're making a case for opting for silver locks this year. Fortunately, there are plenty of celebs already sporting grey hairstyles and whose strands serve as stellar inspiration for your next hair appointment – here are seven chic ways to embrace going grey.

Why we think going grey is the most stylish thing you can do in 2026

While you might feel the urge to pluck stray grey hair (but experts would advise doing otherwise) or find ways of concealing them, such as Trinny Woodall's clever root cover-up trick, there are plenty of liberating ways to embrace lightening locks. We're talking slow transitions, such as the greige lights trend, as a subtle approach to greying strands, or opting for silver hair as a low-maintenance way to style grey tresses.

Plus, there's an array of hairstyles to choose from that welcome the silver hue, from short pixie cuts to lengthy locks. So, whether you have straight fine hair or voluminous curls, we've found an assortment of A-list inspiration for you to take note of.

Equip your kit with these grey haircare essentials

When it comes to grey hair, it's all about hydration and keeping any brassiness at bay. You'll want to equip your haircare arsenal with the likes of a moisturising shampoo (that is also sulphate-free), a purple hair mask for toning, and a nourishing yet lightweight hair oil. Speaking of which, we've found some stellar buys that are worth adding to your basket...

Pureology Sulphate Free Hydrate Sheer Shampoo £23.40 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK RRP: £26 With grey hair being more susceptible to hydration loss, it's important to invest in a moisturising sulphate-free shampoo, as these formulas work to prevent dryness and brittleness that other detergent-packed buys may cause. That's where Pureology's Sulphate Free Hydrate Sheer Shampoo comes into the mix. This formula gently cleanses the hair of dirt, dead skin cells, build-up, and impurities, while also working to feed the strands with essential long-lasting hydration for stronger, smoother hair. L'Oreal Elvive Colour Protect Anti-Brassiness Purple Hair Mask £7.99 at Boots.com RRP: £7.99 In order to maintain the vibrancy and brightness of your grey tresses, it's worth incorporating a purple hair mask into your routine as they neutralise yellow, brassy tones and simultaneously nourish strands. This option from L'Oréal is not only highly pigmented for strong anti-brassiness correction, but also boasts an ultra-rich texture that allows for intense nourishment. Moroccanoil Treatment Light 25ml £14.50 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK RRP: £14.50 In order to aid hydration, lightweight oils are a great option for those with grey hair as they work to seal in moisture and boost shine. Speaking of which, Moroccanoil's Light Oil Treatment combines all the stellar benefits of the brand's original hair oil while being formulated specifically for fine and light coloured strands. The multi-tasking oil is enriched with argan oil to restore strength, softness, and shine, without weighing the hair down.

1. Helen Mirren's banged bob

(Image credit: Getty Images / Dave Benett / Contributor)

Championing chicness, Helen Mirren styles her bright and glossy silver locks with the 90s banged bob trend. This look pairs a chin-grazing cut with a piecey, bouncy full fringe – a truly winning combo, no matter the hue of your hair.

2. Andie MacDowell's lengthy locks

(Image credit: Getty Images / Gilbert Flores / Contributor)

For those with lengthier locks, why not take inspiration from Andie MacDowell's enviably flowing curly tresses. By opting for different shades of grey throughout her strands, the actress' hair is full of body and dimension.

3. Jamie Lee Curtis' pixie cut

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Dominik Bindl / Stringer)

Alternatively, if you're a fan of short hairstyles, Jamie Lee Curtis makes a pretty convincing case for a pixie cut. The cut in question boasts an abundance of short choppy layers that add texture and dimension, bringing an element of edginess to the hairstyle.

4. Whoopi Goldberg's subtle silver transition

(Image credit: Getty Images / John Shearer / Contributor)

Not ready for a major hair transformation? Why not take notes from Whoopi Goldberg who subtly showcased her silver roots whilst stepping out on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet – a slow and graceful transition approach to going grey.

5. Jane Fonda's bouncy curls

(Image credit: Getty Images / WWD / Contributor)

If you prefer pairing your curly strands with short haircuts, Jane Fonda's curly bob needs to be on your radar. Oozing volume and fullness, this Old Hollywoodlook is steeped in timeless sophistication.

6. Emma Thompson's greige lights

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jeff Spicer / Stringer)

While Emma Thompson's quiff brings endless enviable volume, our attention was grabbed by her gorgeous hair colour. The actress tapped into the greige highlights trend by blending strands of creamy blonde with vivid cool-toned greys. This is another stellar, elegant approach to subtly embracing your greys, without jumping straight into the deep end.

7. Judi Dench's pixie crop

(Image credit: Getty Images / Stuart C. Wilson / Stringer)

Lastly, we can't talk grey hair without mentioning the one and only Dame Judi Dench. The actress has worn her pearlescent white-grey strands for decades, and her iconic cropped pixie cut has remained the same since before adopting the grey hue – très chic!