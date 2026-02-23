Trinny Woodall's super quick and easy method to covering greys is one I swear by too
She uses two 'quick fix' products for reliable results
Trinny Woodall is always a reliable source of beauty tips, tricks and stellar product recommendations that make a visible difference in our skincare and makeup routines. And it seems, when it comes to hair, she's just as knowledgeable.
The beauty expert's go-to trick for covering up roots and grey hairs is one that definitely comes in handy during this time of year, when fewer plans - or just trying to save money - mean we might be cutting back on hair salon appointments.
Trinny has previously shared that she uses two different root touch-up powders to cover up her greying roots and strands in between hair colour appointments. Whether you want to, like Trinny, prolong the time between colour appointments, or you're looking for a secret weapon to add fullness and colour to your natural strands where greys have left your hair looking a little thin, the quick and easy-to-use products - both of which are quick and easy to snap up on Amazon - could be just what you're looking for.
Trinny Woodall's root colour touch-ups
In a battle of the root touch-ups, Trinny showed off both the Boldify Hairline Powder and the slightly more expensive Color Wow Root Cover Up, and used both to bring out her natural hair colour, disguise grey roots, and get thicker and fuller-looking hair.
Boldify - for greys around the hairline
"I'm looking to do one side of my hair, which has got grey growing out and it therefore makes my hair feel thinner on this side, with this Boldify," she says. "It's a different way of doing hair colour. So, you just put it on the hair," she adds, applying the powder to the sponge the product comes with and gently brushing it across her roots.
Available in 14 shades, including a range of blondes and browns, as well as greys, white and black, the Boldify Hairline Powder promises to give 48-hour cover that's locked in until you shampoo it out. As a super-fine pressed powder with a silky-soft finish, it also doesn't leave the same sticky, gunky feel that can come with using root touch-up sprays.
This also has another benefit, as Trinny points out. "It's not going on my skin. It's especially good where I don't want it to go on the scalp, which is around my hairline," she adds, applying it easily to the hair around her face.
After applying, Trinny then buffs the product in to remove any residue and create a more natural finish. While it's a relatively simple process that requires brushing the product onto the hair and then teasing it out, she explains that the Boldify is a "bit more complicated" to use than the Colour Wow product, which simply has to be brushed onto the hair.
Color Wow - for creating a full, pigmented look
"I can colour my scalp," she says applying the Color Wow product, "which sometimes I think gives it the density where you need it." This root touch up is applied a bit like an eyeshadow by picking up the powder, which is pressed into a pan, with a brush and then dusting it across the hair.
The immediate effects of the Color Wow powder are evident, with Trinny applying it to the greying roots at the side of her head where, she says, "I think it looks like my hair's thinner." The pigmented powder adds a bolder colour to the grey hair than the Boldify product, creating a thicker, fuller look at the root.
However, the slightly bolder product does need some caution when applying, as Trinny adds: "When I go towards my hairline like this, I tend to do that," she says, pressing the powder into her skin," - and then I think, 'Oh, I've gotta clean it up,' because I put it on my skin. So, then I take a wet wipe and I just clean it up and then I end up taking it again off that area I wanted to cover, those bits that are quite tricky to cover."
So, while Boldify looks like a better choice for the hairline at the front, with the product not sticking to skin, Trinny adds that the Color Wow option still has its place to get that dense, full look at the root elsewhere.
Offering a more permanent solution to covering greys at the root, the Clairol Root Touch Up is a dye that you can apply at home to get '100% grey coverage, even on resistant greys.' It takes just 10 minutes to develop and promises to blend 'flawlessly with your current colour.'
This is one I love. With its mascara-like wand, you just comb it through areas where you have white hair coming in to add a precise amount of colour and cover up for a subtle and lightweight finish that you can barely see or feel. A good option for those who just have a few small areas they need to target.
Aleesha is Beauty eComm Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance.
Previously, she was Deputy Editor and Beauty & Fashion Editor for My Imperfect Life, where she headed up the beauty, fashion and eCommerce pages. In the past, she has contributed to a number of women's lifestyle publications, including Women's Health and Stylist, and has earned an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London and an AOP awards nomination for her past work on woman&home's news team.
