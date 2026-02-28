The niche French fragrance house behind the scent loved by A-listers, including Demi Moore and Amal Clooney

Many of us dream of cloud of perfume behind us as we walk into a room, but sometimes a fragrance doesn't quite cut it, that's where hair scents come into play – and they're one of Hollywood's best kept secrets.

Often disregarded as a non-essential purchase, hair perfumes can be overlooked but they actually boast stellar fragrance-boosting benefits. These hair aromas harness the power to bolster your best perfume for women and can even be powerful enough to be worn on its own for a long-lasting perfume scent.

Much like how your shampoo can make your strands smell great, layering on a hair perfume allows you to benefit from that with every flick and waft of your tresses. In fact, hair mists aren't just one of our team's top tips to always smelling great, but is the industry secret of many A-listers too. Speaking of which, we've uncovered the French fragrance house that makes home to the hair perfume assortment that is favoured by the likes of Demi Moore and Amal Clooney – oh, and our Digital Beauty Writer.

The A-lister approved hair mists that deliver a long-lasting scent all day long

Parfums de Marly is the brand behind a plethora of well-loved, recognisable luxury fragrances. The French fragrance boutique has even amassed a handful of celebrity fans, including Snoop Dogg – yes, the rapper revealed to Vogue he wears Delina Eau De Parfum. So, it's only natural that they translated their lineup of scents into the form of hair perfumes.

While it's not surprising that the household names wear high-end fragrances, we must admit we were intrigued to see the duo opt for the hair mists rather than the eau de parfums. Both A-listers share the same celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who opts to spritz the French perfumer's designated hair blends onto their strands as the finishing touch before they hit the red carpet – and takes the luxurious feel to the next level.

With Parfums de Marly's niche luxury scents come investment-worthy price tags to match, with a 75ml bottle typically setting you back around £270. However, these lightweight, airy hair perfume alternatives act as a more affordable way to wear the top-shelf scents – with a 75ml bottle costing £200 less than its eau de parfum counterpart.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

So, what do these two scents actually smell like? Well, just like Amal Clooney, our Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, is also a fan of the brand's iconic Delina fragrance. She says: "There's a reason why Parfums de Marly's Delina scent is so widely loved. It's a modern take on a classic rose scent with a fruity and slightly musky twist that makes it sensual, feminine and addictive. Not to mention, it boasts a warm and cosy edge when it dries down that gives it a truly luxurious feel."

As for Demi Moore's scent of choice, Parfums de Marly's Valaya, our Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson describes the fragrance as: "Sweet but not sickly, Valaya is a celebration of juicy peach and white powdery florals. It's clean and elegant, with a musky base that lingers, making the blend feel very wearable and versatile, compared to sharper fruity fragrances. There's also this almost fuzzy softness to it, like the skin of a peach, that is so moreish. It's definitely one to try if you like very sheer, airy perfumes."