6 elegant hair perfumes to elevate your signature scent (or swap it for entirely)
Want to smell good 24/7? Hair perfume adds longevity to your go-to fragrance - without sharing the designer price tag
Offering personalisation and boosted longevity, hair perfumes are an easy way to push your signature fragrances further - and can be a cheaper alternative to designer favourites...
The best long-lasting perfumes offer blends that have been proven to linger, but sometimes we're in the mood for more - more perfume notes, more staying power and more compliments. And what affords us more when it comes to our best perfumes for women, you ask? A hair perfume or mist, either of the same scent as our favourite blend or one that delicately complements it, that's what.
In fact, if you were to quiz woman&home's beauty team on their tips to always smell great, adding a hair perfume to your collection would be top of their list. Not to mention that a hair mist often allows you to sample premium fragrances without committing to their hefty price tags.
So, with that in mind, we've rounded up six popular and personal favourites to suit every budget and leave you smelling divine...
6 hair perfumes to layer and enhance all your signatures
Just as the scent of your shampoo or best hair mask can cling to your strands, adding to your overall aroma, layering on a hair perfume means that with every flick and breeze, its notes emerge and envelop our senses - and the senses of those around us.
Deceptively luxe-smelling
RRP: from £24 for 90ml | Notes: Pink dragonfruit, lychee, Brazilian Jasmine, ocean air, hibiscus, sheer vanilla and sun musk.
Described as being reminiscent of Baccarat Rouge 540, Sol de Janeiro's 68 mist is a cult-favourite and a go-to for woman&home's Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, who pairs its sweet and floral notes with Glossier You and Carolina Herrera's Good Girl. She says because of its sweet signature, "it's best to mix it with warmer and muskier perfumes." This scent, whilst being a popular hair perfume to layer, can also be worn on its own and sprayed over your body as well as your strands.
Who should buy it: Those who wear warm, muskier skin scents and fans of fragrances like Baccarat 540 who are seeking a cheaper alternative.
Powdery & musky
RRP: £58 for 30ml | Notes: musk, iris, ambrette, pink peppercorn
Combining everything we know and love about Fleur de Peau's floral powderiness into a lightweight, layerable mist, this hair spritzer is a staple in Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson's collection. "I wear this in tandem with the Eau de parfum and find that it really helps to envelop me in the scent all day. Plus, on days when I'm not in the mood for a full-on fragrance, this mist gives me a hint of Fleur that is more subtle but still lingers."
Who should buy it: wearers of Fleur de Peau or those seeking to add a powdery, peppy edge to their floral favourites.
Sweet & floral
RRP: £34 for 50ml | Notes: mirsalehi Honey, wild rose, vanilla and bergamot
Featuring a sweet and fragrant blend of rose, vanilla and honey, this hair perfume from Gisou is perfect for adding a radiant, summery scent to your strands, whilst its vitamin and amino acid-rich formula strengthens and boosts shine. You can wear it on its own to elevate the look and scent of your hair or layer it - the sweet honey notes will add an irresistible depth to your favourite vanilla perfumes, for instance, as well as a hint of luxe rose.
Who should buy it: those who love warm honey perfumes and headier rose scents.
Premium buy
RRP: £60 for 75ml | Notes: pine needle, sandalwood, lemon, vanilla and bergamot
Another favourite among our beauty team, Byredo's Gypsy Water is an iconic scent, which you can project even further by adding a spritz or two of the matching hair perfume. Indeed, that's exactly what woman&home's Beauty Editor, Stephanie Maylor does, as doubling up the blends helps to build the intensity. This hair scent would also pair well with a similarly fresh and woody signature.
Who should buy it: those who favour freshness over florals or want to boost the longevity of the eau de parfum.
Fresh and breezy
RRP: £40 for 30ml | Notes:
A truly classic scent, this hair perfume from Jo Malone is perfect for pairing with your favourite floral and fruit perfumes and will leave your hair smelling so fresh and clean. Plus, its formula is also enriched with argan oil and pro-vitamin B to condition and minimise the look of frizz and flyaways - for sleek and gorgeous-smelling locks.
Who should buy it: those seeking a spring-like signature to scent their hair or to add further intensity to the English Pear & Freesia cologne.
Sunshine pick
RRP: £26 for 96ml | Notes: Orange oil, ocean breeze accord, dragon fruit, orange blossom, sampaguita, tuberose, Baltic amber and musk.
For those seeking a lightweight scent to spray through their ends, OUAI's hair and body mist is the perfect option. It blends citrusy hints with tuberose, orange blossom and warm musk, for a radiant, sunny impression. A mist that doubles as a hair and body scent is especially ideal in warmer weather, when you may not want to wear heavier and more potent formulas.
Who should buy it: those seeking a lightweight fragrance that's ideal for travel.
Why should you buy a hair perfume?
Aside from just adding another chic scent to your collection, a hair perfume, as mentioned, can boost the potency and longevity of your signatures - especially if they share the same scent. They're also more lightweight than that of a concentrated parfum, which can be preferable in warmer weather or when you're just not in the mood to surround yourself with a heady aroma.
Another pro is the price point. Many of the most popular hair mists (like Sol de Janeiro's Cheirosa mist) are under £30. Plus, many luxury names, like Diptyque and Jo Malone, offer hair perfume for a fraction of what a full-size toilette or parfum would cost. If you're new to designer scents, hair perfumes are a great way to trial them without spending a small fortune - helping to instantly elevate your collection and aid you in making an informed decision if you do decide to invest in the parfum.
How to layer your perfumes with a hair mist
When it comes to long-lasting perfume tips, layering is often the first piece of advice given. This can be done by pairing your go-to eau de parfum with a toilette, a lightweight body mist, a scented body lotion or a hair perfume - either in the same scent or one that compliments the notes of your signature.
Many established brands and perfumeries will offer their most iconic blends in compatible hair mists and lotions - this is certainly the case with the best Diptyque perfumes and Jo Malone scents - which makes doubling up on your favourites all the easier.
If, however, you can't shop your favourite floral fragrances in a matching hair mist, you can layer it with a different scent - preferably one that shares similar notes. A rose perfume would pair well with Gisou's Wild Rose Honey-infused perfume, for example, as it shares a key, standout note but will also add a layer of sweetness to your scent. This is also a great option for those who hate smelling like other people and want to curate their own niche blend.
As mentioned, Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett wears the ever-popular Sol de Janeiro 68 mist but pairs it with Glossier You, to create her own sweet and musky scent.
How to apply a hair perfume
How you apply your hair perfume is subjective but we would recommend misting two to three sprays over your lengths, as opposed to near your roots. Avoid your scalp and skin.
Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson also recommends flipping your hair over and spraying the underneath, especially if you're planning to wear your hair down, "as the notes will be warmed by the proximity of your skin and waft into the air with every swish and movement. Plus, if someone hugs you, they'll get a nose full of both the perfume you've likely sprayed on your neck and the hair mist clinging to the strands surrounding it."
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
