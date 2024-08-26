6 elegant hair perfumes to elevate your signature scent (or swap it for entirely)

Offering personalisation and boosted longevity, hair perfumes are an easy way to push your signature fragrances further - and can be a cheaper alternative to designer favourites...

The best long-lasting perfumes offer blends that have been proven to linger, but sometimes we're in the mood for more - more perfume notes, more staying power and more compliments. And what affords us more when it comes to our best perfumes for women, you ask? A hair perfume or mist, either of the same scent as our favourite blend or one that delicately complements it, that's what.

In fact, if you were to quiz woman&home's beauty team on their tips to always smell great, adding a hair perfume to your collection would be top of their list. Not to mention that a hair mist often allows you to sample premium fragrances without committing to their hefty price tags.

So, with that in mind, we've rounded up six popular and personal favourites to suit every budget and leave you smelling divine...

6 hair perfumes to layer and enhance all your signatures

Just as the scent of your shampoo or best hair mask can cling to your strands, adding to your overall aroma, layering on a hair perfume means that with every flick and breeze, its notes emerge and envelop our senses - and the senses of those around us.

Why should you buy a hair perfume?

Aside from just adding another chic scent to your collection, a hair perfume, as mentioned, can boost the potency and longevity of your signatures - especially if they share the same scent. They're also more lightweight than that of a concentrated parfum, which can be preferable in warmer weather or when you're just not in the mood to surround yourself with a heady aroma.

Another pro is the price point. Many of the most popular hair mists (like Sol de Janeiro's Cheirosa mist) are under £30. Plus, many luxury names, like Diptyque and Jo Malone, offer hair perfume for a fraction of what a full-size toilette or parfum would cost. If you're new to designer scents, hair perfumes are a great way to trial them without spending a small fortune - helping to instantly elevate your collection and aid you in making an informed decision if you do decide to invest in the parfum.

How to layer your perfumes with a hair mist

When it comes to long-lasting perfume tips, layering is often the first piece of advice given. This can be done by pairing your go-to eau de parfum with a toilette, a lightweight body mist, a scented body lotion or a hair perfume - either in the same scent or one that compliments the notes of your signature.

Many established brands and perfumeries will offer their most iconic blends in compatible hair mists and lotions - this is certainly the case with the best Diptyque perfumes and Jo Malone scents - which makes doubling up on your favourites all the easier.

If, however, you can't shop your favourite floral fragrances in a matching hair mist, you can layer it with a different scent - preferably one that shares similar notes. A rose perfume would pair well with Gisou's Wild Rose Honey-infused perfume, for example, as it shares a key, standout note but will also add a layer of sweetness to your scent. This is also a great option for those who hate smelling like other people and want to curate their own niche blend.

As mentioned, Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett wears the ever-popular Sol de Janeiro 68 mist but pairs it with Glossier You, to create her own sweet and musky scent.

How to apply a hair perfume

How you apply your hair perfume is subjective but we would recommend misting two to three sprays over your lengths, as opposed to near your roots. Avoid your scalp and skin.

Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson also recommends flipping your hair over and spraying the underneath, especially if you're planning to wear your hair down, "as the notes will be warmed by the proximity of your skin and waft into the air with every swish and movement. Plus, if someone hugs you, they'll get a nose full of both the perfume you've likely sprayed on your neck and the hair mist clinging to the strands surrounding it."