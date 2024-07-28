9 honey scents that will leave you smelling chic and expensive - rather than sickly sweet

Offering sweetness, warmth and a silky-smooth intensity, honey perfumes are proving to be this season's must-have scent genre - and these nine picks are most definitely buzz-worthy...

Though there's no shortage of sweet and velvety signatures amongst the lineup of best long-lasting perfumes, if you're searching for a slight elevation on classic gourmand and vanilla blends, there's one indulgent note you may be yet to consider. Whilst being the perfect condiment to drizzle on your granola or sweetener in your tea, honey is also proving to be this season's must-have aroma. Boasting both richness and warmth, perfumes that smell like honey - or actually featuring the note in their midst - are as luxe as they sound and can be found in the collections of many iconic brands, including Kilian and Marc Jacobs.

So, if you're looking to expand on your almost edible scent collection, or want a niche signature to trial, these nectar-infused perfumes might just satisfy your sweet tooth (or should we say nose?)...

9 honey perfumes that smell deliciously decadent

If you gravitate towards sweetness and warmth when selecting from the best perfumes for women but have grown tired of samey vanilla and more youthful berry blends, a honey-centric scent may offer the perfect progression for you. And, despite its sugary quality, the note is surprisingly versatile, with it featuring alongside everything from chic florals to more intense and smoky hints - like tobacco, cedarwood and liquor accords.

So, regardless of your scent preference, we've rounded up a variety of honey-infused and inspired fragrances to tempt you - at every budget...

What does a honey perfume smell like?

Honey fragrances incorporate the syrupy ingredient into their note blend to deliver a delicate warmth and powdery sweetness. As for how they smell exactly, this can differ. You can find scents - like that of the Gisou Honey Infused Hair perfume - that actually smell exactly like a dollop of runny honey, while other perfumes blend its smooth, golden quality with the likes of florals - for a delicate gourmand signature - or with equally warm and slightly spicy hints like bourbon and cedarwood, for something a little more intense and smoky. The common theme though is sweetness.

Who should buy honey perfumes?

If you're already a lover of vanilla scents and edible gourmand hints, like that of pistachio perfumes, a honey fragrance is likely to be a hit with your nose.

As mentioned though, you can find perfumes that feature honey as a heart of base note and paired with richer, animalistic and skin-like aromas - so they may also appeal to those who favour warm, cosy signatures as well as more unisex blends.