We want to keep these chic Granado perfumes under lock and key - but here are our 9 favourite blends to try before they get popular
From salty accords to modern twists on tuberose, there's a Granado perfume for every preference - but these 9 blends have our heart...
Despite having very different fragrance tastes, our beauty team have all found common ground amidst this Brazillian brand - with even our most floral-adverse colleagues now wearing petal-centric scents, daily. So, if you're in the market for a niche or summery blend, here's why Granado's perfumes are our best (and now worst) kept secret to smelling incredible...
While, of course, there is something reassuring about investing in a household name that ranks on the list of best long-lasting perfumes - like Jo Malone or Chanel - the desire to smell uniquely your own is also overwhelming. As fragrance-obsessed beauty journalists, the idea of encountering someone wearing the exact same scent as us is the stuff of nightmares. Okay, perhaps that's too strong, but you catch our drift. Thus, we love exploring the collection of less mainstream names, like French perfume brand Parfums de Marly and of course, Brazil's own Granado.
Born as a pharmacy in Rio de Janeiro back in 1870, Granado houses a collection of unique and tropical scents, all of which seek to pay homage to Brazil in their olfactory blends - and these nine, in particular, will transport you to chicer and sunnier climes...
9 chic and summery Granado perfumes to invest in, per our team
As mentioned, Granado is regarded as Brazil's oldest pharmacy, having opened its doors back in 1870 and gaining acclaim for its natural remedies and body care products. Now, fast forward to 2025, the brand has stores in Paris (its first official store opened in Saint-Germain-des-Prés in 2017), Lisbon and London, and its radiant fragrances have wound their way onto the dressers of not one, but three of our beauty team members.
The scents themselves span everything, from chic floral fragrances and creamy solar perfumes to more usual musks and salty signatures - all of which were created with a focus on natural ingredients and the harmony of each and every note. Thus, there's likely to be something for everyone on Granado's shelves but these nine, in particular, have our seal of approval.
Creamy & Moreish
RRP: £125 for 75ml | Notes: mandarin, pink pepper, black pepper, pistachio, iris, carrot, tonka, frankincense and amber
Both our Digital Beauty Writers', Naomi Jamieson and Sennen Prickett, adore this scent and plan to spritz it all summer long. "Boasting an impactful fusion of mandarin, pink pepper, iris, pistachio and amber, this elegant fragrance is the perfect combination of a fresh yet creamy scent," says Sennen, adding: "The fragrance opens with floral notes of iris and sweet, nutty pistachio, however, it delicately dries down on the skin to be more sensual and sophisticated. While the name may suggest it to be the ultimate summer scent, I find its warming and woody base notes of tonka, frankincense and amber ground the fragrance and make it a stellar option for evening and all-year-round wear, too."
Warm & Mysterious
RRP: £70 for 100ml | Notes: violet, muguet, styrax, jasmine, orange blossom, tuberose, cedar, amber and musk
Tuberosa has swiftly become one of Digital Beauty Ecomm Editor, Aleesha Badkar's signature scents (she even regards it as one of the best perfumes for women), despite not loving rose perfumes - or flowery notes in general. "I'm not usually into floral perfumes and honestly, anything named tuberose would usually be my worst nightmare, but somehow this understated Granado number has become my daily go-to. With an overall soft impression cut by a hint of sharpness, this fragrance takes the powderiness of tuberose and sharpens it with a cedar base, a touch of musk, and woody styrax. The amber addition adds a lasting warmth while the subtly sweet violet on the top gives it an addictively delicious opening. A fresh and light blend that smells mysteriously chic and always gets me compliments."
Musky
RRP: £125 for 75ml | Notes: pink pepper, bergamot, mandarin orange, lily, orange blossom, rose, musk, amber and cashmere
As a lover of woody and floral musks, Nostalgia immediately appealed to Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson: "This scent opens with a rush of spicy pink pepper, which then softens into a powdery cloud of delicate lily, orange blossom, rose and musk. It's soft but warm and reminds me a little of Glossier You and my favourite scent from Diptyque, Fleur de Peau. They're not super similar but they belong in the same family, with their mutual musk and pepper notes. Nostalgia also boasts an almost salty quality, which I love and think adds to its musky, skin-like appeal and versatility. You could wear this scent all year round, no matter the weather or season and still receive non-stop compliments."
Solar
RRP: £125 for 75ml | Notes: bergamot, mandarine and watery notes, frangipani, ylang-ylang and tuberose, vanilla, sandalwood and patchouli
If you're looking to fully embrace the sun, Granado's Oásis is, as the name suggests, a paradise of radiant notes. It blends fresh citrus and watery facets with sweet frangipani, a hint of tuberose and a warm, creamy base of vanilla and sandalwood, for a scent that is bathed in sunlight, figureatively speaking. It's bright and fresh, offering a tropical treat for the senses that is just perfect for spring and summertime wear. If you're on the hunt for a holiday signature, this is it.
Citrus & Cedar
RRP: £125 for 75ml | Notes: bergamot, lemon, black pepper, iris, olibanum, pine, amber, cedar and sandalwood
Blending sparkling citrus and fresh pine notes with a warm base of amber, cedar and sandalwood, Granado Expedição is beautifully nuanced. It's dewy but the freshness isn't harsh, instead, those hints of bergamot and lemon softly simmer down into powdery iris notes and that creamy wood base, making this perfume very wearable - for day or night. There's also a very slight boozy quality to this scent, as it reminds us of an orange-infused Old Fashioned cocktail.
Hints of liquorice
RRP: £125 for 75ml | Notes: bergamot, mandarin, nutmeg, osmanthus, orange blossom, liquorice, sandalwood, vanilla and musk
For something more unusual and warm, pick up Granado's Folia blend. To us, those notes of bergamot, osmanthus and liquorice immediately make themselves known, with the latter adding a very interesting and rich, aniseedy kick to the scent. Soft orange blossom then floats in, followed by hints of warm sandalwood and creamy vanilla. The scent is striking and beautifully nuanced and was designed as a tribute to the festive culture of Brazil.
Decadent amber
RRP: £125 for 75ml | Notes: amber, lily, freesia, peony, rose, lily of the valley, benzoin, vanilla, amber and cashmeran
If you're a lover of amber perfumes, Granado's Esplendor will be right up your street. This scent was inspired by the city of Rio de Janeiro and the vibrant, glittering sequins of Carnival dancers, with dazzling notes of peony, rose, benzoin, amber and creamy vanilla. There's a radiant warmth and sweetness to this blend that brings both decadence and sophistication. The amber though, is really the winning note and envelops the rest in a golden glow.
Woody
RRP: £125 for 75ml | Notes: mandarin, cashew apple, cardamom, geranium, cedar, olibanum, tonka bean, sandalwood and guaiac
Another beautifully nuanced blend, Granado's Époque Tropical marries juicy mandarin and cashew apple with a rich and slightly spicy wood base. Cedar, sandalwood and guaiac bring warmth and expense to this scent and we can see it being very popular amongst fans of more unisex fragrances and leathery accords. It's cosy and subtle, making it great for autumn and winter wear but it's not so heavy that you couldn't also enjoy it in the summer months too.
Salty floral
RRP: £70 for 100ml | Notes: bergamot, lime, freesia, lily of the valley, jasmine, violet flower, musk, sandalwood and tonka bean
If you want to smell like a fresh, sea breeze, Granado's hero scent Carioca, is the one for you. It's beautifully airy, with hints of lime and white florals - including freesia, Lily of The Valley and jasmine - winding their way through. To us, there's a warm saltiness to this scent that is just irresistible and so unlike anything we've smelt before. Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi also adores the Carioca body scrub, which features the same delicate summer scent.
Where to buy Granado perfumes?
As mentioned, Granado has stores in Paris, Lisbon and as of 2023, London but you can also shop the brand's array of fragrances and body care products directly from the Granado website and from stores like Liberty London and Harvey Nichols.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
