We want to keep these chic Granado perfumes under lock and key - but here are our 9 favourite blends to try before they get popular

Despite having very different fragrance tastes, our beauty team have all found common ground amidst this Brazillian brand - with even our most floral-adverse colleagues now wearing petal-centric scents, daily. So, if you're in the market for a niche or summery blend, here's why Granado's perfumes are our best (and now worst) kept secret to smelling incredible...

While, of course, there is something reassuring about investing in a household name that ranks on the list of best long-lasting perfumes - like Jo Malone or Chanel - the desire to smell uniquely your own is also overwhelming. As fragrance-obsessed beauty journalists, the idea of encountering someone wearing the exact same scent as us is the stuff of nightmares. Okay, perhaps that's too strong, but you catch our drift. Thus, we love exploring the collection of less mainstream names, like French perfume brand Parfums de Marly and of course, Brazil's own Granado.

Born as a pharmacy in Rio de Janeiro back in 1870, Granado houses a collection of unique and tropical scents, all of which seek to pay homage to Brazil in their olfactory blends - and these nine, in particular, will transport you to chicer and sunnier climes...

9 chic and summery Granado perfumes to invest in, per our team

As mentioned, Granado is regarded as Brazil's oldest pharmacy, having opened its doors back in 1870 and gaining acclaim for its natural remedies and body care products. Now, fast forward to 2025, the brand has stores in Paris (its first official store opened in Saint-Germain-des-Prés in 2017), Lisbon and London, and its radiant fragrances have wound their way onto the dressers of not one, but three of our beauty team members.

The scents themselves span everything, from chic floral fragrances and creamy solar perfumes to more usual musks and salty signatures - all of which were created with a focus on natural ingredients and the harmony of each and every note. Thus, there's likely to be something for everyone on Granado's shelves but these nine, in particular, have our seal of approval.

Where to buy Granado perfumes?

As mentioned, Granado has stores in Paris, Lisbon and as of 2023, London but you can also shop the brand's array of fragrances and body care products directly from the Granado website and from stores like Liberty London and Harvey Nichols.