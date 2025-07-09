Kate Middleton is embracing 'French girl summer' - and you can too with these chic Amazon fashion finds
Her Carrie Bradshaw-esque tulle skirt by Dior has sent me on a shopping spree
It seems to me there are two types of summer happening at the moment. You're either off to see Oasis, decked out in Adidas, or you're channelling French girl summer.
Without a doubt, the Princess of Wales is taking inspiration from Parisian women right now. Did you notice she wore not one, but two of the very best French clothing brands, Christian Dior and Givenchy, yesterday?
We've seen Kate wear Chanel before, back in 2017, and I wondered whether we might see her tweed coat dress again for the French state visit this week. But I have to say, when Royal Editor Emma Shacklock and I saw the photos of Kate greeting President and Mrs. Macron yesterday, we gasped. The blush pink blazer, matching tulle skirt and angled hat were breathtakingly beautiful.
Whilst we'd all love to shop at Dior, Chanel, Sezane and Maje all day long, our budget doesn't stretch quite that far. Luckily, Amazon Prime Day has you covered. I've scoured the site for the très chic pieces that will elevate your summer capsule wardrobe beyond recognition.
Think of Amazon as your very own Champs-Élysées, with free next-day delivery. Oui, s'il vous plaît!
These made our shortlist of the most comfortable trainers on the market, and Kate's a Veja fan too. The brand is French - so very on message, non?
Prime Day Deal
A great designer lookalike, this has got more than a passing resemblance to Hermes. The top handle style is very elegant, and it's the ideal size for all your essentials.
Prime Day Deal
Breton stripes are pretty much synonymous with French style, and if you're having one of those days when you simply cannot decide what to wear, this will always be your failsafe. I love the boat neck and bracelet sleeves.
I've tried these bestselling sandals for myself, and anyone would be hard-pressed to guess that they're from Amazon. Cat Deeley proved that gladiator sandals are well and truly back when she wore them to Wimbledon last week.
Prime Day Deal
I've said it before, but once more for the people at the back: these are the comfiest jeans I've ever put on. The Belle Poque jeans are a great combination of high waist cut, hidden elasticated waist, stretchy finish and stylish button detailing. Well worth £33.
French girls love a linen dress, and this simple square neck number will beat the heatwave effortlessly. It's made from a linen cotton blend, and one reviewer wrote: "It fits like a glove and the quality is like no other! Feels like a statement piece I will be wearing for years to come!"
Prime Day Deal
French women always look amazing in denim, and you cannot fail with an iconic pair of 501s. This has to be one of the lowest prices I've ever seen them at. Read the reviews to find the perfect fit and head to the checkout ASAP.
Prime Day Deal
And finally, a flip-flop. Huge news this summer, it's all about going back to basics. woman&home's Digital Editor Kerrie Hughes loves these (check out her full review here). In navy blue, they'll work well with Breton stripes and white jeans outfits.
When it comes to styling advice for the French girl summer look, think understated elegance. Focus on classic pieces that won't date and quality fabrics that exude Quiet Luxury.
A simple white shirt like this one will see you through any style dilemmas, and stick to more muted colours and clean lines.
