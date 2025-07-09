Kate Middleton is embracing 'French girl summer' - and you can too with these chic Amazon fashion finds

It seems to me there are two types of summer happening at the moment. You're either off to see Oasis, decked out in Adidas, or you're channelling French girl summer.

Without a doubt, the Princess of Wales is taking inspiration from Parisian women right now. Did you notice she wore not one, but two of the very best French clothing brands, Christian Dior and Givenchy, yesterday?

We've seen Kate wear Chanel before, back in 2017, and I wondered whether we might see her tweed coat dress again for the French state visit this week. But I have to say, when Royal Editor Emma Shacklock and I saw the photos of Kate greeting President and Mrs. Macron yesterday, we gasped. The blush pink blazer, matching tulle skirt and angled hat were breathtakingly beautiful.

Whilst we'd all love to shop at Dior, Chanel, Sezane and Maje all day long, our budget doesn't stretch quite that far. Luckily, Amazon Prime Day has you covered. I've scoured the site for the très chic pieces that will elevate your summer capsule wardrobe beyond recognition.

Think of Amazon as your very own Champs-Élysées, with free next-day delivery. Oui, s'il vous plaît!

When it comes to styling advice for the French girl summer look, think understated elegance. Focus on classic pieces that won't date and quality fabrics that exude Quiet Luxury.

A simple white shirt like this one will see you through any style dilemmas, and stick to more muted colours and clean lines.

