Kate Middleton is embracing 'French girl summer' - and you can too with these chic Amazon fashion finds

Her Carrie Bradshaw-esque tulle skirt by Dior has sent me on a shopping spree

three images of Kate Middleton wearing Dior, Givenchy and Chanel. The first two were taken in July 2025, and the third, in March 2017
It seems to me there are two types of summer happening at the moment. You're either off to see Oasis, decked out in Adidas, or you're channelling French girl summer.

Without a doubt, the Princess of Wales is taking inspiration from Parisian women right now. Did you notice she wore not one, but two of the very best French clothing brands, Christian Dior and Givenchy, yesterday?

We've seen Kate wear Chanel before, back in 2017, and I wondered whether we might see her tweed coat dress again for the French state visit this week. But I have to say, when Royal Editor Emma Shacklock and I saw the photos of Kate greeting President and Mrs. Macron yesterday, we gasped. The blush pink blazer, matching tulle skirt and angled hat were breathtakingly beautiful.

Whilst we'd all love to shop at Dior, Chanel, Sezane and Maje all day long, our budget doesn't stretch quite that far. Luckily, Amazon Prime Day has you covered. I've scoured the site for the très chic pieces that will elevate your summer capsule wardrobe beyond recognition.

Think of Amazon as your very own Champs-Élysées, with free next-day delivery. Oui, s'il vous plaît!

Veja Women's Volley Sneakers, White/black, 5, Vo0103524a
Veja
Women's Volley Sneakers

These made our shortlist of the most comfortable trainers on the market, and Kate's a Veja fan too. The brand is French - so very on message, non?

The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer, Black Boucle, Xxs
The Drop
Black Boucle Blazer

I've tried loads of pieces Amazon's in-house brand The Drop, and more often than not, I'm impressed. A French wardrobe isn't complete without a boucle blazer, and this is also available in a pinky-blush colour like Kate's Dior blazer.

Maya Deluxe Women's Embellished Midi Evening Dress Ladies V Neckline With Short Sleeve for Prom Wedding Bridesmaid, Frosted Pink, 10
Maya Deluxe
Embellished Midi Dress

Think K Mid, think SJP - like Paris, a tulle skirt is always a good idea. My bridesmaid dresses were by Maya, and I'd argue you won't find better quality tulle at more affordable prices anywhere.

Vivaia Margot Mary Jane Women Flat Shoes Slip on Square-Toe Washable Shoes Comfortable for Work With Arch Support, Nude Peach & Black, 6.5 Uk
VIVAIA
Margot Mary Jane Shoes

Alexa Chung has worn these shoes in eye-catching green, but this two-tone style gives them a definite Chanel feel.

Jw Pei Women's Elise Top Handle Bag - Black - LargePrime Day Deal

JW PEI
Elise Top Handle Bag

A great designer lookalike, this has got more than a passing resemblance to Hermes. The top handle style is very elegant, and it's the ideal size for all your essentials.

Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit 3/4-Sleeve Boat-Neck T-Shirt, White Stripes, XsPrime Day Deal

Amazon Essentials
Slim-Fit 3/4-Sleeve Boat-Neck T-Shirt

Breton stripes are pretty much synonymous with French style, and if you're having one of those days when you simply cannot decide what to wear, this will always be your failsafe. I love the boat neck and bracelet sleeves.

Amazon Essentials sandals cut out

Amazon Essentials
Strappy Sandal

I've tried these bestselling sandals for myself, and anyone would be hard-pressed to guess that they're from Amazon. Cat Deeley proved that gladiator sandals are well and truly back when she wore them to Wimbledon last week.

Belle Poque Women Straight Leg Trousers High Elastic Waist Classic Denim Trousers for Party Club White SPrime Day Deal

Belle Poque
High Wasit Straight Leg Jeans

I've said it before, but once more for the people at the back: these are the comfiest jeans I've ever put on. The Belle Poque jeans are a great combination of high waist cut, hidden elasticated waist, stretchy finish and stylish button detailing. Well worth £33.

The Drop Daphne Square Neck Linen Maxi Dress, Black, Xs
The Drop
Daphne Square Neck Linen Maxi Dress

French girls love a linen dress, and this simple square neck number will beat the heatwave effortlessly. It's made from a linen cotton blend, and one reviewer wrote: "It fits like a glove and the quality is like no other! Feels like a statement piece I will be wearing for years to come!"

Amazon Essentials Women's Mary Jane Ballet Flats, Burgundy Velvet, 5.5 Uk
Amazon Essentials
Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Is there such a thing as too many pairs of Mary Janes? These remind me of the ones by Spanish label Flabelus I've had my eye on for months now. Actually, excuse me, I need to go and buy these immediately.

Levi's 501 jeans on model Prime Day Deal

Levi's
501 Crop Jeans

French women always look amazing in denim, and you cannot fail with an iconic pair of 501s. This has to be one of the lowest prices I've ever seen them at. Read the reviews to find the perfect fit and head to the checkout ASAP.

Fitflop Women's Iqushion Ergonomic Flip-Flops, Midnight Navy, 6.5 UkPrime Day Deal

Fitflop
Women's Iqushion Ergonomic Flip-Flops

And finally, a flip-flop. Huge news this summer, it's all about going back to basics. woman&home's Digital Editor Kerrie Hughes loves these (check out her full review here). In navy blue, they'll work well with Breton stripes and white jeans outfits.

When it comes to styling advice for the French girl summer look, think understated elegance. Focus on classic pieces that won't date and quality fabrics that exude Quiet Luxury.

A simple white shirt like this one will see you through any style dilemmas, and stick to more muted colours and clean lines.

