I've never bought jeans on Amazon before, but this £30 pair really impressed me
The Belle Poque high-waisted jeans are currently reduced in the Amazon spring sale
Anyone else wearing jeans on repeat at the moment? When the weather can't seem to decide what its doing each day, denim is the thing you know you can always rely on.
As a fashion editor, I'd say it's fair to say I have quite the collection, ranging from the Zara Marine jeans I bought in three colours to my classic Levi's Ribcage jeans and the Mint Velvet leopard print jeans that are, quite simply, perfect.
I've looked at the best jeans on Amazon by well-known brands like Levi's and Wrangler, but vintage-inspired brand Belle Poque is new to me. And certainly I wouldn't have thought to try their jeans!
However, these stretchy high-waisted jeans are very well reviewed on Amazon and are a style that's been recommended to me several times now. So when they were reduced from £42.99 to just £29.99 in the Amazon Spring sale, I couldn't resist trying them for myself.
Available in five different colours, and in sizes S to XXL, this is a deal not to be missed. The Amazon Spring sale ends on 31st March, and sizes are flying off the virtual shelves, so don't miss out.
The first thing that struck me when I tried these on was just how incredibly comfortable they are. It's no exaggeration to call them the comfiest jeans I've ever worn. The stretchy fabric is super soft and felt particularly nice and light to wear on a sunny spring day.
One of the reasons this shape works well for me is that I often struggle to find jeans that fit on the waist and my hips. These genius jeans feature an elasticated section at the back. It offers the ideal amount of stretch, but it's hidden at the back, so you really can't see that you're wearing jeans with an elasticated waist.
Mine are the dark blue wash, which I've styled with some classic Breton stripes and leopard print shoes. The striking gold stitching and button front feel much more elevated than a zip, and the pockets are a really chic detail. They have a distinctly nautical feel, and the high waist is incredibly flattering. I also love how they're styled on Amazon - turned up at the hem, and teamed with a pair of the best white trainers.
I've yet to wash mine, but one Amazon customer says they last well too: "Brilliant quality, wash and dry really well. Bought more", while another wrote "These fit perfectly! The higher waist with buttons makes these jeans look a bit dressier--more elegant and sophisticated so that I can get away with wearing them to work!"
They have a soft flare to them, and the length is just right on me to wear them with everything from ballet flats to winter boots.
They have 2% elastane in the fabric, which I tend to find is the sweet spot to finding the most comfortable jeans. The lighter fabric (when compared to rigid denim) is a real plus as we head into the summer months too.
I'd never have guessed they were from Amazon, and I can finally see what all the fuss is about!
Caroline is Fashion Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
