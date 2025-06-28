I wasn’t sure about this summer’s lime green trend, but now that I’ve tried it I can't get enough

I'm a big fan of most of this year’s spring/summer fashion trends. From statement stripes to butter yellow, they've all been added to my wardrobe with ease. I’ve enjoyed wearing most of the key looks, but when it came to the designer-loved lime green, I felt like it was a little too much for me, and I had totally avoided it.

This zingy hue was a massive trend on SS25 catwalks, including Gucci and Dries Van Noten, and it quickly filtered down to the high street - there has been a wash of bold green pieces across stores, and the A-listers have embraced it too. I loved the look of it, but it seemed a bit bright and garish for me. I’m all for bold and primary colours, but the neon vibe of this trend kind of put me off, and I felt like it would wash me out or feel a little OTT for daytime.

That all changed when I was fretting about an outfit to wear for a night out with some friends. I had decided on barrel leg jeans, but I was struggling to find a top that I liked. I ended up ordering a few things, and my panic-buy haul included this zesty-toned woven vest from River Island.

I hadn’t expected to like it, but as soon as I put the top on, I was completely sold. Yes, it was bright, but in a really cheerful way that made me smile as soon as I saw it. It also seemed to make me look a little more tanned, and my favourite gold jewellery and pink lipstick really popped against it. It sat beautifully with my blue jeans, too – it was a winner for me and now I’m on the hunt for more lime-toned items to add to my wardrobe.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Shop Lime Green

When it comes to 'what colours suits me?', lime green is probably not at the top of your list, but it has really surprised me and I think it will suit most skin tones beautifully - it's much less out-there than I had thought it would be, and I genuinely enjoyed wearing my shimmery top.

If you're unsure about such a bright hue, you can easily tone it down with denim or fresh white pieces. The lime shade will work neatly with soft nudes too, so you have plenty of styling options.

If you enjoy making a statement, you could always mix your lime with florals or striped trousers, but I think the key to wearing this attention-grabbing colour is to avoid other highlighter-style hues in your outfit, as it could feel a bit busy and a little jarring.

I have honestly fallen really hard for this citrus shade - I just regret not trying it out sooner.