I wasn’t sure about this summer’s lime green trend, but now that I’ve tried it I can't get enough
The bright shade was huge news on the catwalks and will instantly inject plenty of oomph into your ensemble.
I'm a big fan of most of this year’s spring/summer fashion trends. From statement stripes to butter yellow, they've all been added to my wardrobe with ease. I’ve enjoyed wearing most of the key looks, but when it came to the designer-loved lime green, I felt like it was a little too much for me, and I had totally avoided it.
This zingy hue was a massive trend on SS25 catwalks, including Gucci and Dries Van Noten, and it quickly filtered down to the high street - there has been a wash of bold green pieces across stores, and the A-listers have embraced it too. I loved the look of it, but it seemed a bit bright and garish for me. I’m all for bold and primary colours, but the neon vibe of this trend kind of put me off, and I felt like it would wash me out or feel a little OTT for daytime.
That all changed when I was fretting about an outfit to wear for a night out with some friends. I had decided on barrel leg jeans, but I was struggling to find a top that I liked. I ended up ordering a few things, and my panic-buy haul included this zesty-toned woven vest from River Island.
I hadn’t expected to like it, but as soon as I put the top on, I was completely sold. Yes, it was bright, but in a really cheerful way that made me smile as soon as I saw it. It also seemed to make me look a little more tanned, and my favourite gold jewellery and pink lipstick really popped against it. It sat beautifully with my blue jeans, too – it was a winner for me and now I’m on the hunt for more lime-toned items to add to my wardrobe.
Shop Lime Green
Exact Match
This stretch knit top has subtle sequins running through it to add sparkle and shine. It's also available in three other shades, including lilac and shimmery black.
This longer-line waistcoat will look really chic as it is with the matching wide leg trousers, or try wearing it over a soft grey T-shirt for a more relaxed feel.
This silky, eye-catching dress will wow as a best wedding guest dress - finish it with just shiny wedge heels and minimal accessories to let this piece take centre stage.
Use this zesty button-down as a light layer over a vest top or a strappy dress in the sun. The pure cotton fabric is lovely and breathable during hot weather too.
Not sure about wearing this tone from top to toe? Try adding a hint of lime to your outfit with this oversized zip-up clutch bag. It's one of the best designer lookalikes you'll see today, and it will work well with silver, cream or white combinations.
When it comes to 'what colours suits me?', lime green is probably not at the top of your list, but it has really surprised me and I think it will suit most skin tones beautifully - it's much less out-there than I had thought it would be, and I genuinely enjoyed wearing my shimmery top.
If you're unsure about such a bright hue, you can easily tone it down with denim or fresh white pieces. The lime shade will work neatly with soft nudes too, so you have plenty of styling options.
If you enjoy making a statement, you could always mix your lime with florals or striped trousers, but I think the key to wearing this attention-grabbing colour is to avoid other highlighter-style hues in your outfit, as it could feel a bit busy and a little jarring.
I have honestly fallen really hard for this citrus shade - I just regret not trying it out sooner.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.