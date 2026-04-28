Is matcha green the new butter yellow? This fresh colour trend is set to redefine your summer 2026 wardrobe
This soft green will liven up your warm-weather wardrobe immediately
Replacing butter yellow, this season, a softer, fresher hue is quietly taking over the high street. The matcha green spring fashion trend has emerged as a soothing, statement-making shade. Inspired by the earthy tones of milled green tea, this colour brings a calming yet impactful edge to your warm-weather wardrobe.
The spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026 have seen a rising interest in fresh green shades, and the matcha trend is a continuation of this. What stands out about this shade of green is that it's surprisingly versatile, and it complements a range of skin tones, working with both warm and cool shades. Plus, it seems to strike a balance between being playful and unique whilst also feeling refined and elevated too.
What defines matcha green is its unique place on the colour chart, sitting somewhere between yellow and true green. Darker variations can lean closer towards avocado tones (a personal favourite of mine), whilst lighter iterations echo light pistachio hues, offering a fresher feel. When it comes to how to wear it, the options are vast. Go bold and invest in a summer wedding guest dress for 2026 in the shade, or add a touch of this hue to everyday denim with a pair of ballet pumps or a leather handbag.
Shop matcha green spring fashion trend
This slouchy tote bag not only nails this season's love of pale greens, but it's also a design that's well-loved by an extensive list of A-listers, including Katie Holmes and Lily Allen. Even Digital Fashion Eccomerce Editor Caroline Parr owns the Dune Deliberate bag, and you can read her full recommendation here.
Embrace matcha green and go all in with this beautiful off-the-shoulder midi dress. Perfect for any special occasions you may have in your calendar, from summer weddings to coastal holidays, this dress can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. I love the tucked-in waist and draped shoulder.
This soft mohair-blend shirt will look effortlessly stylish paired with your best wide-leg jeans or with smart tailored trousers; the fresh shade feels vibrant yet refined. This would look especially smart layered underneath a chocolate brown blazer for a busy office day.
Get summer-ready with this cotton midi-dress. It has a flattering shirred bodice and fans out at the waistband into a gently pleated skirt. The puffed short sleeves are a playful addition to this design. Style with wedge sandals or your most comfortable trainers.
These ballet flats will add a pop of colour to your otherwise neutral outfits this season. From pairing with breezy white linen trousers to finishing off your favourite midi-dresses, these shoes will get plenty of wear out of them. They feature a sweet almond toe and are crafted from soft leather.
Never underestimate the power of a lightweight cardigan through the warmer season. Perfect for layering over strappy dresses or camisoles when there's an unexpected chill, this linen-blend cardigan is both a practical and stylish choice. I love the pigmented matcha shade.
On the lighter end of the matcha spectrum, this satin dress comes in a cool, fresh shade that feels perfect for the warmer season. It features a cream lace-trim on the hem and on the neckline, which adds a touch of boho charm to its design. Style with wedge heels and an ecru cardigan.
Green has always been one of my personal favourite shades to wear, but matcha green feels especially easy to style because it feels soft without losing its impact. One of the chicest ways to wear it is by choosing a top or blouse in the colour, pair it with crisp white jeans, add some simple gold jewellery and open-toe sandals, and you've got a perfect spring outfit idea.
If you've been looking for ways to introduce more colour into your wardrobe, it's a great shade to start with. Simultaneously neutral and bold, it feels wearable enough for everyday dressing. If you're hesitant about the matcha green spring fashion trend, start small with a handbag, cardigan or some flats, then you can build on from there. Or if you're already in love with this pale green, get shopping for tailored separates, dresses, or even the best jumpsuits in the shade.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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