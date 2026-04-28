Is matcha green the new butter yellow? This fresh colour trend is set to redefine your summer 2026 wardrobe

Replacing butter yellow, this season, a softer, fresher hue is quietly taking over the high street. The matcha green spring fashion trend has emerged as a soothing, statement-making shade. Inspired by the earthy tones of milled green tea, this colour brings a calming yet impactful edge to your warm-weather wardrobe.

The spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026 have seen a rising interest in fresh green shades, and the matcha trend is a continuation of this. What stands out about this shade of green is that it's surprisingly versatile, and it complements a range of skin tones, working with both warm and cool shades. Plus, it seems to strike a balance between being playful and unique whilst also feeling refined and elevated too.

What defines matcha green is its unique place on the colour chart, sitting somewhere between yellow and true green. Darker variations can lean closer towards avocado tones (a personal favourite of mine), whilst lighter iterations echo light pistachio hues, offering a fresher feel. When it comes to how to wear it, the options are vast. Go bold and invest in a summer wedding guest dress for 2026 in the shade, or add a touch of this hue to everyday denim with a pair of ballet pumps or a leather handbag.

Shop matcha green spring fashion trend

Green has always been one of my personal favourite shades to wear, but matcha green feels especially easy to style because it feels soft without losing its impact. One of the chicest ways to wear it is by choosing a top or blouse in the colour, pair it with crisp white jeans, add some simple gold jewellery and open-toe sandals, and you've got a perfect spring outfit idea.

If you've been looking for ways to introduce more colour into your wardrobe, it's a great shade to start with. Simultaneously neutral and bold, it feels wearable enough for everyday dressing. If you're hesitant about the matcha green spring fashion trend, start small with a handbag, cardigan or some flats, then you can build on from there. Or if you're already in love with this pale green, get shopping for tailored separates, dresses, or even the best jumpsuits in the shade.