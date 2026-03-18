I rarely buy bags, but I can see why countless celebrities love this 3-in-1 high street style

Shoes have always excited me more than handbags. I think it's because a long time ago, I decided that one day I'd like to own a Chanel bag, and anything else just didn't match up in the meantime (I'm still saving up).

I recently had to admit, though, that carrying my laptop around in a tote bag wasn't ideal. I needed a roomy shoulder bag that can fit everything I need for busy days, which is often a lot.

One bag in particular had been on my radar for months, given that celebrities like Katie Holmes, Lily Allen, Rose Byrne, Olivia Wilde and Aubrey Plaza have all been spotted carrying versions of it. Enough to earn "it bag" status, I'd say. It's the Dune Deliberate woven shoulder bag, which is available in several sizes and eye-catching colours.

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Shop the Deliberate XL bag

Dune London Deliberate XL Extra Large Woven Shoulder Bag £149 at Dune London I went for the £149 XL option as I have a big, heavy laptop. Happily, the handbag fits the bill perfectly, accommodating everything I need for a busy day of running around London. But that's not all. When I went for an overnight stay at a hotel, I realised this bag was plenty big enough to carry all the clothes I needed. It also comes with not one but two handy little clutch bags inside, so when I arrived at the hotel, I used one of the purses for date night. Talk about getting more for your money...

Katie Holmes carrying the Dune Deliberate XL bag (Image credit: Getty Images)

The chunky strap on the shoulder is really comfortable, and doesn't dig in, despite me filling the bag with lots of heavy stuff. The dimensions are 38cm x 50cm x 10cm, and I definitely think you could get away with fitting everything you need for a weekend away. It's available in several different colours, and fastens with a popper to keep the contents secure.

Celebrity-approved bags almost always come with a designer price tag, so I'm really impressed by how affordable this design is. It feels really luxurious, plus the woven bag trend is set to stick around for a long time, so it's well worth the money. You also get free standard delivery and free returns within 28 days, so you've got nothing to lose.

The Deliberate XL has plenty of room for pyjamas, a wash bag and a change of outfit (Image credit: Caroline Parr)

You'd think a bag big enough to carry enough clothes for a trip away would feel bulky, but it absolutely doesn't. I carry this slouchy style with me even when I only need to take my purse, keys and phone out with me. It's lightweight and doesn't get in the way at all, even though I'm normally more used to petite crossbody bags.

(Image credit: Dune London/Caroline Parr)

The two little detachable bags inside are really handy - not only do they help organise what you're carrying, saving you digging around in this ludicrously capacious bag for your keys when you get home, but you can also use both as chic little clutches.

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The only tiny drawback I can find to this bag is that the snap fastening is sometimes a little tough to do, but that's me being very picky. Overall, it's well worth the price for a Bottega Veneta-esque woven bag that holds everything you need, whether you've got a busy day at work followed by a trip to the gym, or you're staying overnight somewhere.

I'm not the only fan, either, as this bag has got some very positive customer reviews. One wrote: "Feels really sturdy which is great as it’s a big bag I’m using it to carry a lot, including a laptop... Love this bag!!!" while another said: "Fits all my lunch, work laptop and gym stuff in with spare space" and a third called it "Large but lightweight -perfect!".

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