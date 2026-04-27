Kate Middleton's loving this timeless bag style right now and it's perfect for summer events

The Princess of Wales has a huge number of bags in her collection so you know when she reaches for the same style time and time again that it's a favourite of hers. This is the case with Kate's DeMellier top handle bags and she just re-wore the sold-out Nano Montreal Tote in navy blue to the 2025 ANZAC Day service at Westminster Abbey on 25th April.

The Princess also owns this bag in a caramel tone and has another mini design from the brand in chocolate suede. This is clearly her go-to bag shape for events and it's particularly perfect for summer. The season can be full-on with social occasions and Kate's small top-handle styles would go so well with wedding guest dresses, garden party looks or even Wimbledon outfits.

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Shop Top-Handle Bags

DeMellier The Small Hudson in Tan Small Grain £415 at DeMellier Sadly, the Princess of Wales's Montreal bags are sold-out but she also owns the small Hudson style and this comes in a stunning caramel shade. The central leather flap has a magnetic closure to keep your belongings secure and expandable side panels offer extra space when needed. Phase Eight Navy Blue Suede Top Handle Bag £63.20 (was £79) at Phase Eight Currently on sale, this navy suede top handle bag makes a change from the tan and cream accessories that are always popular this time of year. The design is very minimal and it fastens with magnetic clasps. It's big enough for your essentials whilst still being dainty. Charles & Keith Aubrielle Top Handle Bag £75 at Charles & Keith The future Queen has shown how much wear you can get out of a tan top handle bag and this one has a mock-croc finish. The distinctive belt detail running across the front is a chic addition and it accentuates the structured silhouette. JW PEI Hana Mini Tote Bag in Latte Brown £100 at JW PEI Available in a range of different colours, the Hana Mini Tote has a slouchier silhouette and yet it still feels incredibly polished and event-ready. The strap can be detached and adjusted and inside there's one interior pocket. Charles & Keith Micro Lilibet Top Handle Bag £49 at Charles & Keith The Micro Lilibet bag also comes in black and it's got a push-lock clasp and an envelope-flap design. You an add or remove the strap depending on the occasion and it would look great coordinated with cream sandals or wedges. Exact Match DeMellier The Small Hudson in Mocha Suede £415 at DeMellier The Princess of Wales debuted this gorgeous bag late last year and it's crafted from suede in a rich chocolate colour. The gold hardware adds a touch of added glamour and it comes with a longer strap so you can wear it crossbody.

The Princess of Wales's DeMellier bags are all relatively dainty and yet still have plenty of room for her essentials. Top handle styles are Kate's favourites - other than clutches - and they naturally feel smarter than a crossbody bag.

Carrying bags this way looks so chic and minimal, though many options do come with a longer detachable strap so you can adjust the design to suit different occasions. I personally think this is a great thing to look out for as it boosts their versatility.

The future Queen might love dipping her toe into certain trends but her mini top handle bags are utterly timeless and she sticks to neutral colours. The navy blue one she wore as she commemorated ANZAC Day tied in with her coat and looked very understated.

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The gold-toned hardware on the front was the only bright detail and this was well-judged for a service honouring all Australians and New Zealanders who have given their lives in service to their countries. Kate laid a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of King Charles and she chose an outfit that was respectful and didn't detract attention from the poignancy of the day.

Many spring/summer handbag trends for 2026 are the opposite of subtle and for formal events you often want something that effortlessly complements your outfit and isn't so bold. Although we've seen the Princess of Wales wear her navy top handle tote several times before, her most-worn is the light tan bag.

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She recently carried it to the Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle, paired with a cream ensemble. You can't go far wrong with a tan bag in the warmer months as it works so well with lighter pastels as well as bright colours.

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Kate coordinated her bag to her court shoes as she often does, to give her look an even stronger sense of cohesion. The neat shape and size of this tote tied in with her formal clothes and was cooler than a matching clutch would have been.

If you often reach for clutches for weddings or parties then it's worth considering Kate's go-to bag shape instead to add some structure. You can also make the overall aesthetic slightly more casual if you go for a softer fabric.

The Princess of Wales has already got a lot of wear out of her newest small DeMellier tote - her chocolate-toned suede Mini Hudson Bag. She carried it most recently at Christmas and brown is another lovely alternative to black if you don't want your summer accessories to be a stark contrast against your outfit.