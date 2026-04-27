Kate Middleton's loving this timeless bag style right now and it's perfect for summer events
Her top-handle mini DeMellier bags are becoming her most-worn and this shape and size is so versatile
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The Princess of Wales has a huge number of bags in her collection so you know when she reaches for the same style time and time again that it's a favourite of hers. This is the case with Kate's DeMellier top handle bags and she just re-wore the sold-out Nano Montreal Tote in navy blue to the 2025 ANZAC Day service at Westminster Abbey on 25th April.
The Princess also owns this bag in a caramel tone and has another mini design from the brand in chocolate suede. This is clearly her go-to bag shape for events and it's particularly perfect for summer. The season can be full-on with social occasions and Kate's small top-handle styles would go so well with wedding guest dresses, garden party looks or even Wimbledon outfits.
Shop Top-Handle Bags
Sadly, the Princess of Wales's Montreal bags are sold-out but she also owns the small Hudson style and this comes in a stunning caramel shade. The central leather flap has a magnetic closure to keep your belongings secure and expandable side panels offer extra space when needed.
Currently on sale, this navy suede top handle bag makes a change from the tan and cream accessories that are always popular this time of year. The design is very minimal and it fastens with magnetic clasps. It's big enough for your essentials whilst still being dainty.
Exact Match
The Princess of Wales debuted this gorgeous bag late last year and it's crafted from suede in a rich chocolate colour. The gold hardware adds a touch of added glamour and it comes with a longer strap so you can wear it crossbody.
The Princess of Wales's DeMellier bags are all relatively dainty and yet still have plenty of room for her essentials. Top handle styles are Kate's favourites - other than clutches - and they naturally feel smarter than a crossbody bag.
Carrying bags this way looks so chic and minimal, though many options do come with a longer detachable strap so you can adjust the design to suit different occasions. I personally think this is a great thing to look out for as it boosts their versatility.
The future Queen might love dipping her toe into certain trends but her mini top handle bags are utterly timeless and she sticks to neutral colours. The navy blue one she wore as she commemorated ANZAC Day tied in with her coat and looked very understated.
The gold-toned hardware on the front was the only bright detail and this was well-judged for a service honouring all Australians and New Zealanders who have given their lives in service to their countries. Kate laid a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of King Charles and she chose an outfit that was respectful and didn't detract attention from the poignancy of the day.
Many spring/summer handbag trends for 2026 are the opposite of subtle and for formal events you often want something that effortlessly complements your outfit and isn't so bold. Although we've seen the Princess of Wales wear her navy top handle tote several times before, her most-worn is the light tan bag.
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She recently carried it to the Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle, paired with a cream ensemble. You can't go far wrong with a tan bag in the warmer months as it works so well with lighter pastels as well as bright colours.
Kate coordinated her bag to her court shoes as she often does, to give her look an even stronger sense of cohesion. The neat shape and size of this tote tied in with her formal clothes and was cooler than a matching clutch would have been.
If you often reach for clutches for weddings or parties then it's worth considering Kate's go-to bag shape instead to add some structure. You can also make the overall aesthetic slightly more casual if you go for a softer fabric.
The Princess of Wales has already got a lot of wear out of her newest small DeMellier tote - her chocolate-toned suede Mini Hudson Bag. She carried it most recently at Christmas and brown is another lovely alternative to black if you don't want your summer accessories to be a stark contrast against your outfit.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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